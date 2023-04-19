Munich Open 2023 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Dominic Thiem vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

The fourth day of main draw action at the Munich Open on Thursday will feature a singles match carried over from the previous day and all eight second-round matches. Six seeds, three qualifiers and two wildcards will be in action.

On a rain-hit Wednesday, the one remaining first-round match between Aslan Karatsev and Daniel Altmaier was played but couldn't be completed. The Russian led 3-0 in the third when the heavens opened up, cancellling play for the day. The winner of the match will do double duty on Thursday.

Without further ado, here's how the following four second-round matches at the Munich Open on Thursday could pan out:

#1 Dominic Thiem vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Marc-Andrea Huesler

Dominic Thiem takes on eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler for a place in the Munich quarterfinals.

The 101st-ranked Thiem beat Constant Lestienne for only his fifth win in 15 matches this year. World No. 63 Huesler, meanwhile, overcame Kyle Edmund to improve to 8-9 on the season.

The two players haven't met before, but expect Thiem — with his superior claycourt pedigree and recent upturn in form — to take this one.

Prediction: Thiem in straight sets

#2 Oscar Otte vs Flavio Cobolli

Flavio Cobolli

Oscar Otte locks horns with qualifier Flavio Cobolli for a place in the last eight at the Munich Open.

World No. 94 Otte improved to 4-8 on the season by beating fifth seed Sebastian Baez. Meanwhile, the 208th-ranked Cobolli is 2-1 in 2023 after getting the better of Jordan Thompson in the first round.

Expect the German to take this first-time matchup.

Pick: Otte in straight sets

#3 Lorenzo Sonego (Munich sixth seed) vs Cristian Garin

Lorenzo Sonego

Sixth seed Lorenzo Sonego takes on Cristian Garin for a place in the Munich quarterfinals.

The 45th-ranked Sonego beat Quentin Halys in his opener to improve to 10-10 on the season. Meanwhile, World No. 86 Garin beat qualifier Marko Topo for his 11th win in 19 matches this year.

The two players haven't met before, but expect the Italian to take this one.

Prediction: Sonego in three sets

#4 Marcos Giron vs Alexander Ritschard

Marcos Giron

Marcos Giron takes on qualifier Alexander Ritschard to complete the quarterfinal lineup.

World No. 68 Giron beat seventh seed Roberto Carballes Baena to improve to 10-9 on the year. Meanwhile, the 209th-ranked Ritschard took down Jan-Lennard Struff in his opener for his second win in three matches in 2023.

The two players will meet for the first time, but expect the more experienced Giron to prevail.

Prediction: Giron in straight sets

