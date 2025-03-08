"My mom would kill me if that was happening" - When Venus Williams explained why she did not want to live 'paycheck to paycheck' by being lazy

Venus Williams was one of the highest-paid female athletes in the early 2000s but she had no room to be lazy and live 'paycheck to paycheck' due to her mother Oracene Price. In 2001, Williams joked that her mother wouldn't be happy if she resorted to living like that.

Williams, speaking at Indian Wells in 2001, was candid about her struggles with motivation following her dominant run on tour. After Lindsay Davenport ended her winning streak in October 2000, Williams admitted she hadn’t practiced much.

"I was extraordinarily lazy," she said bluntly.

She explained that distractions had pulled her away from training. But she reassured everyone that she was back on the court and ready to refocus. Despite her occasional laziness, Williams wasn’t too hard on herself.

"I like being lazy," she admitted.

Although her father, Richard, would call her daily to push her to practice.

"I think my dad does [scold her for being lazy]. He calls me every day. I feel pressure to go practice," she added.

Her sister, Serena Williams wasn’t much different. If one of them slacked off, the other did too. But their competitive nature ensured they’d get back to work eventually.

"We motivate each other," Venus said.

Still, she knew she couldn’t afford to be too complacent. Despite being one of the highest-paid athletes at the time, thanks to her multiple titles , she quipped:

"If I don’t play well, I have no income. I don’t want to live paycheck to paycheck."

When the moderator reacted in disbelief, she laughed and added:

"Oh my God, my mom would kill me if that was happening."

Venus began playing tennis at the age of four along with her younger sister Serena. Both were coached by their father Richard and an equally important role was played by their mother Oracene in their success.

When Venus Williams revealed that her mother worried when she tried her hand at new things

Venus Williams at the 2004 French Open - Source: Getty

Venus loved diving into new hobbies, always curious to see what clicked. Whether it was learning Photoshop, trying out computer programs, or even picking up a new language, she was constantly exploring. But during those phases, her mom, Oracene, couldn’t help but worry.

“I'm quite ambitious, I think,” Venus Williams told the media during the 2004 Australian Open. “I try a lot of things. I notice also when I'm trying different things, like I'll learn new things. My mom, she's kind of sitting like this (closed mouthed). She knows that I try too much, and she worries for me. She doesn't want me to lose my focus on tennis"

Williams believed that doing different things in life made her more "well-rounded" to play her best tennis.

