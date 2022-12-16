"My mom was taking pictures of me taking pictures" - Coco Gauff reveals her obsession with taking sunset photos from her flight

Coco Gauff fell in love with the sunset during a recent flight with her mother Candi, and the teenager couldn't stop photographing it.

The American is currently gearing up for the upcoming season in an effort to consolidate her success from the previous campaign. She concluded the year ranked World No. 7 with a 38-23 record.

Gauff took to her Instagram stories to share how she became obsessed with the sunset during her flight and ended up spending the majority of the trip trying to capture it on camera.

“lol my mom was taking pictures of me taking pictures because I spent half of the flight taking pics of the sunset. it’s just so beautiful,” she wrote.

"sunsets have my heart<3,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

She also shared a screenshot of her camera roll, which was engulfed by sunset pictures.

“lol this is literally my camera roll after the flight hahahaha. idk why I took so many,” she wrote.

A review of Coco Gauff’s 2022 season

Coco Gauff pictured during the 2021 French Open

Coco Gauff began her 2022 season at the Adelaide International, where she was defeated by eventual champion and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the second round, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Her best Grand Slam performance of the year came at the French Open, where she advanced to the final but fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-1, 6-3. She also had a successful doubles season, winning titles with compatriot Jessica Pegula at the Qatar Open, Canadian Open, and San Diego Open.

Gauff and Pegula qualified for the WTA Finals in both the singles and doubles categories, becoming the first Americans since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009 to do so. Gauff also became the youngest player in singles since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to qualify for the year-end championship.

However, the 18-year-old ended up losing all of her group-stage matches in both the singles and doubles categories, concluding her 2022 season with the longest losing streak of her young career.

Coco Gauff will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which will take place from January 2-14.

The teenager had previously expressed her excitement to play in Auckland.

"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour," Gauff said, as per NewsHub.

"I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland," she added.

