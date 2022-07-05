"Nadal is smoking three generations of tennis players as if nothing" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's 4th-round Wimbledon win

For the eighth time in his career, World No. 4 Rafael Nadal has reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships. Having won the grass-court title in 2008 and 2010, the Spaniard will be eager to win another one and extend his Grand Slam record to 23.
In the fourth-round match against 25th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, Nadal had the upper hand for the majority of the two hours and 21 minutes. The second seed was serving for the match in the third set when the 26-year-old Dutchman broke him, forcing a tie-break. After letting three matchpoints slip away, Nadal finally won, avoiding a fourth set under the Centre Court roof.
There were quite a few stunning points from both players throughout the match, particularly from the Spaniard, who is now 18-0 in Grand Slams this year. Here's a look at some of the reactions from tennis fans around the world:
"We will never see an athlete cling to his game style and difficult situations like Nadal does using all his tools. Come on Rafa," a fan said.
"Won the Australian Open Roland Garros won It is already in 1/4 of Wimbledon what of @Rafael Nadal He has long since surpassed any praise. His 2022 thing is for framing, no matter what," another fan posted.
"How easy it seems what you are doing Nadal, but how difficult it is to achieve what he is achieving, especially with the physical problems he has suffered in recent years. But this guy has a privileged mind and his mental strength makes him improve day by day," a user tweeted.
"Grassadal was in beast mode in the first two sets. The Spanish bull is warming up quite nicely before the big matches. GOATADAL will be hard to stop from now onwards. #VamosRafa," a fan wrote.
"Rafael Nadal is smoking three generations of tennis players, as if nothing," a user said.
"He has always been a physical wonder and with a privileged head. But it seems to me that Rafa Nadal is now playing the best tennis of his career," a tweet read.
"Oh peace, if you do it, Rafa, and take Wimbledon too, this will be the whole season of your life, I swear to God, at the age of 35 and literally one man, and there will be 23 Grand Slams, ambition that has no limits for these people, by God," a fan tweeted.
"Nadal won and is in the quarterfinals, as is Novak Djokovic. Record of @Rafael Nadal in #GrandSlam tournaments in 2022: 18-0 record of @DjokerNole the last 4 editions of #Wimbledon: 25-0," another account posetd.
"Nadal goes from less to more at Wimbledon. In this match he was intractable (except for the last points of the third set)," another user wrote.
"It's going to be a tough quarterfinal against a great player" - Rafael Nadal on his next opponent Taylor Fritz
Rafael Nadal's next challenge is 11th seed American Taylor Fritz, who is in great shape and has reached the quarterfinals on the back of four straight-sets wins. There will be no dearth of confidence in the 24-year-old when he steps onto the court against Nadal on Wednesday after defeating the 22-time Grand Slam winner in the Indian Wells final earlier this year.
In his post-match press conference, the Spaniard spoke highly of Fritz, saying that the 14th-ranked player is having a great season and "winning matches everywhere."
"It's obvious that he's playing at a very, very high level, having a great season, winning matches everywhere, and he won the tournament last week (in Eastbourne). It's going to be a tough quarterfinal against a great player. But we're in the quarterfinals and you can't expect an easy opponent," Nadal said.