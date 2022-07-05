"Nadal is smoking three generations of tennis players as if nothing" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's 4th-round Wimbledon win

For the eighth time in his career, World No. 4 Rafael Nadal has reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships. Having won the grass-court title in 2008 and 2010, the Spaniard will be eager to win another one and extend his Grand Slam record to 23.

In the fourth-round match against 25th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, Nadal had the upper hand for the majority of the two hours and 21 minutes. The second seed was serving for the match in the third set when the 26-year-old Dutchman broke him, forcing a tie-break. After letting three matchpoints slip away, Nadal finally won, avoiding a fourth set under the Centre Court roof.

There were quite a few stunning points from both players throughout the match, particularly from the Spaniard, who is now 18-0 in Grand Slams this year. Here's a look at some of the reactions from tennis fans around the world:

"We will never see an athlete cling to his game style and difficult situations like Nadal does using all his tools. Come on Rafa," a fan said.

JVR @Ba_mojada @Wimbledon

Vamos Rafa!!! @RafaelNadal Jamás veremos a un deportista aferrarse a su modo de juego y situaciones difíciles como lo hace Nadal usando todas sus herramientas.Vamos Rafa!!! @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal Jamás veremos a un deportista aferrarse a su modo de juego y situaciones difíciles como lo hace Nadal usando todas sus herramientas.Vamos Rafa!!!

Sangam Rout @sangam_rout @rolandgarros @RafaelNadal @Wimbledon Nadal almost made a mess of the 3rd set, should've won it 6-3 without getting his service broken. Congrts champ @rolandgarros @RafaelNadal @Wimbledon Nadal almost made a mess of the 3rd set, should've won it 6-3 without getting his service broken. Congrts champ 👍👍👍

"Won the Australian Open Roland Garros won It is already in 1/4 of Wimbledon what of @Rafael Nadal He has long since surpassed any praise. His 2022 thing is for framing, no matter what," another fan posted.

Pedro Martínez @PedromartinezCT

Ganó Roland Garros

Ya está en 1/4 de Wimbledon



Lo de Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal Rafa rolls into the quarter-finalsThe Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) Rafa rolls into the quarter-finals 💪The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/Sq0SovkdoB Ganó el Abierto de AustraliaGanó Roland GarrosYa está en 1/4 de WimbledonLo de @RafaelNadal hace tiempo que superó cualquier alabanza. Lo de su 2022 es para enmarcar, pase lo que pase. twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Ganó el Abierto de Australia Ganó Roland GarrosYa está en 1/4 de WimbledonLo de @RafaelNadal hace tiempo que superó cualquier alabanza. Lo de su 2022 es para enmarcar, pase lo que pase. twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

"How easy it seems what you are doing Nadal, but how difficult it is to achieve what he is achieving, especially with the physical problems he has suffered in recent years. But this guy has a privileged mind and his mental strength makes him improve day by day," a user tweeted.

Juan Prieto🏉 @JuanPrieto10 twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal Rafa rolls into the quarter-finalsThe Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) Rafa rolls into the quarter-finals 💪The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/Sq0SovkdoB Qué fácil parece lo que está haciendo @RafaelNadal , pero qué difícil es conseguir lo que está logrando, sobre todo, con los problemas físicos que ha sufrido en los últimos años. Pero este tipo tiene una mente privilegiada y su fortaleza mental le hace superarse día a día Qué fácil parece lo que está haciendo @RafaelNadal, pero qué difícil es conseguir lo que está logrando, sobre todo, con los problemas físicos que ha sufrido en los últimos años. Pero este tipo tiene una mente privilegiada y su fortaleza mental le hace superarse día a día 🎾 💪 twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

😶_🥺_Vamos Rafa Wimby manifesting 🌈📺🦋🕊️🎾 @ltihfan @Wimbledon . Some great moments in this match. Really enjoy watching (so does being CC first time), but there'll be more opportunities . #Wimbledon @RafaelNadal Rafa stepping up a gear every match. Some great moments in this match. Really enjoy watching @Boticvdz , beautiful game. Shame we maybe didn't see the best of Botic, but Rafa does that to people(so does being CC first time), but there'll be more opportunities @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal Rafa stepping up a gear every match👏. Some great moments in this match. Really enjoy watching @Boticvdz, beautiful game. Shame we maybe didn't see the best of Botic, but Rafa does that to people😳(so does being CC first time), but there'll be more opportunities💜💚. #Wimbledon

"Grassadal was in beast mode in the first two sets. The Spanish bull is warming up quite nicely before the big matches. GOATADAL will be hard to stop from now onwards. #VamosRafa," a fan wrote.

raj gupta @rajgupt47509254



#VamosRafa twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal Rafa rolls into the quarter-finalsThe Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) Rafa rolls into the quarter-finals 💪The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/Sq0SovkdoB Grassadal was in beast mode in the first two sets. The Spanish bull is warming up quite nicely before the big matches. GOATADAL will be hard to stop from now onwards. Grassadal was in beast mode in the first two sets. The Spanish bull is warming up quite nicely before the big matches. GOATADAL will be hard to stop from now onwards.#VamosRafa twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

"Rafael Nadal is smoking three generations of tennis players, as if nothing," a user said.

Adrián @Adribuu Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal Rafa rolls into the quarter-finalsThe Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) Rafa rolls into the quarter-finals 💪The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/Sq0SovkdoB Rafael Nadal se está fumando tres generaciones de tenistas, como si nada. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… Rafael Nadal se está fumando tres generaciones de tenistas, como si nada. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

"He has always been a physical wonder and with a privileged head. But it seems to me that Rafa Nadal is now playing the best tennis of his career," a tweet read.

Miguel Sánchez @mikysalo Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal Rafa rolls into the quarter-finalsThe Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) Rafa rolls into the quarter-finals 💪The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/Sq0SovkdoB Siempre ha sido un portento físico y con una cabeza privilegiada. Pero me parece que Rafa Nadal esta jugando ahora el mejor tenis de su carrera. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… Siempre ha sido un portento físico y con una cabeza privilegiada. Pero me parece que Rafa Nadal esta jugando ahora el mejor tenis de su carrera. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

"Oh peace, if you do it, Rafa, and take Wimbledon too, this will be the whole season of your life, I swear to God, at the age of 35 and literally one man, and there will be 23 Grand Slams, ambition that has no limits for these people, by God," a fan tweeted.

MosTafa BaKr 🔫 @Mostafa77898068 Roland-Garros @rolandgarros 😤🇪🇸 https://t.co/X0ExgOkPmA يا سلام لو تعملها يا رافا وتاخد ويمبلدون كمان ، ده يبقي موسم العمر كله أقسم بالله ف سن ال 35 وبرجل واحده حرفياً ، ويبقي 23 جراند سلام ، طموح ملوش حدود عند الناس دي والله twitter.com/rolandgarros/s… يا سلام لو تعملها يا رافا وتاخد ويمبلدون كمان ، ده يبقي موسم العمر كله أقسم بالله ف سن ال 35 وبرجل واحده حرفياً ، ويبقي 23 جراند سلام ، طموح ملوش حدود عند الناس دي والله twitter.com/rolandgarros/s…

"Nadal won and is in the quarterfinals, as is Novak Djokovic. Record of @Rafael Nadal in #GrandSlam tournaments in 2022: 18-0 record of @DjokerNole the last 4 editions of #Wimbledon: 25-0," another account posetd.

Eric.io @Eric_DIntino Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal Rafa rolls into the quarter-finalsThe Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) Rafa rolls into the quarter-finals 💪The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/Sq0SovkdoB This was insane. Nadal is a legend. I’m exhausted. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… This was insane. Nadal is a legend. I’m exhausted. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

"Nadal goes from less to more at Wimbledon. In this match he was intractable (except for the last points of the third set)," another user wrote.

Karen @kshd90



#WIMBLEDONxESPN

#wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal Rafa rolls into the quarter-finalsThe Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) Rafa rolls into the quarter-finals 💪The Spaniard secures a straight sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/Sq0SovkdoB Nadal va de menos a más en Wimbledon. En este partido estuvo intratable ( excepto por los últimos puntos del tercer set). Nadal va de menos a más en Wimbledon. En este partido estuvo intratable ( excepto por los últimos puntos del tercer set). #WIMBLEDONxESPN #wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

Cycling_Cyclops @Dutch_Deliight @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal Tbh I already embraced before the game started that Rafa would win this one over Botic. But I am really happy that Botic played well and showed that he could keep up with Rafa in the 1st and 3rd set. Well done Rafa, on to 23 @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal Tbh I already embraced before the game started that Rafa would win this one over Botic. But I am really happy that Botic played well and showed that he could keep up with Rafa in the 1st and 3rd set. Well done Rafa, on to 23💪

"It's going to be a tough quarterfinal against a great player" - Rafael Nadal on his next opponent Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz and Rafael Nadal after the Indian Wells final

Rafael Nadal's next challenge is 11th seed American Taylor Fritz, who is in great shape and has reached the quarterfinals on the back of four straight-sets wins. There will be no dearth of confidence in the 24-year-old when he steps onto the court against Nadal on Wednesday after defeating the 22-time Grand Slam winner in the Indian Wells final earlier this year.

In his post-match press conference, the Spaniard spoke highly of Fritz, saying that the 14th-ranked player is having a great season and "winning matches everywhere."

"It's obvious that he's playing at a very, very high level, having a great season, winning matches everywhere, and he won the tournament last week (in Eastbourne). It's going to be a tough quarterfinal against a great player. But we're in the quarterfinals and you can't expect an easy opponent," Nadal said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far