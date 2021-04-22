Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal vs Kei Nishikori: 3 factors that can decide the outcome of the tie

Top seed and 11-times champion Rafael Nadal will face Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori in the round of 16 clash at the Barcelona Open.

Nadal struggled past Belarusian qualifier Ivashka 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 yesterday to qualify for the Round of 16 for the 16th time in Barcelona. On the other hand Nishikori also played a marathon match against Guido Pella to qualify for the same.

Let's take a look at three crucial factors, which might determine the outcome of today’s match:

#1 Nadal should attack Nishikori’s forehand:

The natural angle of Nadal’s forehand should take the ball towards Nishikori’s backhand. However, the prodigious top-spin generated by Nadal's forehand might not trouble Nishikori much, as the latter has a very good backhand.

Therefore, Nishikori might not be affected much by Nadal’s crosscourt forehand, and would fancy his chances with his strong backhand. He might also keep playing the backhand down the line, which could test Nadal’s backhand.

Therefore, Nadal might play the forehand down-the-line more and inside-out forehand more often to take the ball to Nishikori’s weaker forehand.

#2 Nishikori should look to capitalize on Nadal’s shaky start:

Nadal has been experiencing shaky starts on clay of late. He lost the opening set against both Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo and Ivashka in Barcelona. He had only two winners and nine unforced errors in the first set against Ivashka, and allowed the latter to dictate terms from the baseline.

He did not play aggressively and it was Ivashka who was primarily going for the winners with his forehand.

Nishikori will look to capitalize on any such weaknesses and will try to start with a bang.

Although Nadal has come back strongly after forgettable displays in the opening sets in each of his last two matches, he will prefer not to allow the experienced Nishikori any upper-hand from the in this match.

#3 Both players should look to improve their respective serves:

Nadal’s serve has not been very impressive since the beginning of the clay court season this year. His first-serve ratio was below 50% in the opening set against Ivashka and although it improved thereafter, it still has not reached the desired level.

Moreover, Nadal’s second serve is not usually very potent either, and Nishikori will want to exploit that weakness.

However, it needs to be mentioned here in this context that Nishikori himself does not have a very strong serve. Pella was on the verge of breaking Nishikori's serve on quite a few occasions in their last match.

Nadal will definitely keep that in mind and will plan to try for an early break to get a strong grip on the match from the beginning.