Naomi Osaka shows her love for 'Squid Game' on Instagram, shares an adorable picture of her pet dog

Naomi Osaka is currently on a break from tennis and the Japanese appears to be spending her time away from the court binge watching popular television shows.

Squid Game, a South Korean survival drama which was recently released on Netflix, has taken the world by storm, and Osaka appears to have bought into the hype going by per her latest Instagram story.

Naomi Osaka gives a shout out to the lead actors of Squid Game.

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon are the show's protagonists and their brilliant performances have earned them a fan in Naomi Osaka. The four-time Grand Slam winner shared one of Jung Ho-yeon's posts on Instagram, expressing her love for the cast with emojis.

Butta, Naomi Osaka's pet dog.

Naomi Osaka's social media activity did not stop there, however, as she also shared a cute picture of her pet dog Butta. Even when asleep, the dog looks simply adorable. Osaka acquired the French bulldog a few months ago, and even created a separate Instagram profile for Butta.

When will Naomi Osaka return to tennis?

Osaka hasn't played since her third-round exit from the 2021 US Open.

During a recent appearance on the show "The Shop: Uniterrupted," Naomi Osaka stated that she might return to the court soon as she feels the "itch" to compete again.

"For sure I love the sport," Osaka said. "I know I'm gonna play again, probably soon because I kind of have that itch again. But it wouldn’t really matter to me if I won or lost. I'd just have the joy of being back on the court. Just to, like, you know, that I’m doing it for myself."

However, it seems unlikely that the Japanese will return to the court this year. She is in contention for a spot at the WTA Finals, but following her withdrawal from the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, it is almost certain she won't make the cut for the season-ending event.

While there are a few more tournaments following the Indian Wells Open, it's unlikely that the 23-year-old will participate in those. With Japan not making the cut for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, it looks like the earliest we'll see Naomi Osaka back on a tennis court is in 2022.

