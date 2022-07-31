"A brand new beautiful racquet, designed by my talented sister" - Naomi Osaka unveils new Yonex racket designed by sister Mari Osaka

Naomi Osaka took to Instagram to share a photo of the stunning racket that sister Mari Osaka had designed. Black in color with yellow and blue patterns which give it a striking appearance, it was designed in collaboration with Yonex, whose emblem and name features on the neck.

Osaka also unveiled her newly customized Yonex kit bag, which matches her racket in design, along with information on when fans can get their hands on them.

Sharing the picture on social media, the four-time Grand Slam winner expressed her gratitude to Yonex, whose products she has been using since making her WTA tour debut.

"A brand new beautiful racquet, designed by my talented sister @mari.osaka. Big thank you to @yonex_tennis for being like a family and supporting me all these years. (P.S you can get these racquets and bag on Aug 25)," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

Yonex is Osaka’s longtime racket sponsor and often releases limited-edition racquets for the former Australian and US Open champion. The Japanese company, which was commemorating its 75th anniversary last year, released the Naomi Osaka x Takashi Murakami EZONE racket in 2021.

Picture featuring Naomi Osaka wins 2022 Sports Photography of the Year award

An image featuring Naomi Osaka, captured by Reuters photographer and leading photojournalist David Gray, has won the Sports Photography of the Year award for 2022. The image shows Osaka helping out a butterfly on the tennis court during her third-round match against Ons Jabeur at the 2021 Australian Open.

Gray clicked the 'shadow image' of Osaka helping out a butterfly during her match at John Cain Arena. The image was chosen as the winner for reflecting the beauty as well as the power of sport.

World Sports Photography Awards @WorldSportsPix We are absolutely delighted to announce the winners of World Sports Photography Awards 2022!



The third edition of the awards has been the biggest yet, with more than 7,000 amazing images across 24 categories.



Our top 3 winners...



Osaka’s picture was one of 24 images that won awards across different sporting categories. While it was crowned the 'Photograph of the year', it was also the winner in the tennis category.

The World Sports Photography Awards are entered by some of the top sports photographers in the world and are judged by leading figures from the fields of sport, creativity, media, and brand.

