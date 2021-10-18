Naomi Osaka thanks fans for birthday wishes, says she's feeling "very thankful, honored and blessed"

Naomi Osaka recently took to social media to thank fans who wished her on her 24th birthday on Saturday. The four-time Grand Slam champion shared an adorable throwback picture of herself with a note of thanks.

Calling it her Kobe year, a reference to basketball legend Kobe Bryant's jersey number, which was also 24, the Japanese stated she was grateful for all the love she had received. Osaka was greatly influenced by the American and considered him a mentor, becoming one of the top players in the world with the help of his advice.

Osaka said it was quite surreal to have millions across the globe wishing her on her birthday.

"24, Kobe year. I just wanna say I’m so extremely grateful, thank you everyone for all the birthday wishes," Osaka wrote on Instagram. "When I was younger it was just my sister and parents who wished me happy birthday, now a few years later to have people all over the world doing the same… Surreal emotions. Feeling very thankful, honored and blessed."

The 24-year-old celebrated her birthday in Greece, where she is currently holidaying with her family and friends.

Naomi Osaka has endured a challenging year

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 US Open.

After a brilliant start to the season that saw her win her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka has faced some major challenges on and off the court. Her unbeaten streak, which started at last year's Cincinnati Open, ended at 23 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Osaka has won just six matches since then and has remained inactive for large portions of the season. Prior to the start of Roland Garros, she had announced that she'd be skipping mandatory press duties in order to prioritize her mental health. She ultimately withdrew from the tournament following her opening-round victory.

She didn't play at Wimbledon and only returned to the tour at the Tokyo Olympics. However, she lost in the third round of the Olympics, as well as the subsequent events she participated in following her return.

After her exit from the US Open, Osaka stated that she'd be taking a hiatus from tennis, as she wasn't happy competing. She did announce her intention to play again while on a talk show, but there's no definite date set for her return.

