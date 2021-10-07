Naomi Osaka ups her social media game, shares a picture of herself in her stylish best

Naomi Osaka recently posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram to give fans a quick update on what she's been up to during her break from tennis. The Japanese hasn't played since her third-round loss to eventual finalist Leylah Fernandez at this year's US Open.

The four-time Grand Slam winner recently posted a couple of fashionable snaps in casual and business chic attire, an adorable photo of her pet dog Butta and a short video with a cat. She also displayed her love for a new isekai with a fun meme.

The 23-year-old was also seen goofing around with sister Mari Osaka, boyfriend Cordae and their friends in a TikTok video.

From the looks of things, the Japanese superstar appears to be in a good place mentally, so perhaps a return to tennis is just around the corner.

Naomi Osaka exits the top 10 of the WTA rankings

Naomi Osaka's mental health struggles have limited her time on the court

Given her limited schedule this year, it was only a matter of time before Naomi Osaka departed from the top 10 of the WTA rankings. Since making her top-10 debut following her maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2018 US Open, she has been a constant fixture in the elite club until this week.

Should the 23-year-old make an early exit from next year's Australian Open, her ranking could take an even more severe hit.

Osaka did reveal recently that she intends to return to tennis soon, as she feels the "itch" to compete again.

"For sure I love the sport," Osaka said. "I know I'm gonna play again, probably soon because I kind of have that itch again. But it wouldn’t really matter to me if I won or lost. I'd just have the joy of being back on the court. Just to, like, you know, that I’m doing it for myself."

It'll be a tough return for the former World No. 1 whenever she decides to return to the sport. But she's built from strong stuff and will certainly be able to cope.

