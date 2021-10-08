Nate Wolters believes Novak Djokovic is "a guy that everyone should look up to", says the Serb is "fun" to watch

Former NBA player Nate Wolters believes Novak Djokovic is a person everyone should look up to. Wolters also reckons Djokovic is the greatest player of all time.

Wolters is an American basketball player who once plied his trade for the Utah Jazz in the NBA. However, he now plays in the Serbian League, where he represents 21-time league champions Crvena zvezda.

Djokovic is an ardent fan of the Serbian club and has often been pictured supporting their basketball and football teams.

In a recent interview with Turkish Airlines Euroleague, Wolters revealed that Djokovic attends some of Crvena zvezda's basketball matches when he is in town. The American, who is a big fan of the World No. 1 also expressed hope for Djokovic to do the same this season.

"I know he (Novak Djokovic) comes to some games," Nate Wolters said. "I know he follows the team, which is pretty cool. He's probably the greatest tennis player of all time. Hopefully, he can come to some games this year and obviously, I'm a big fan of his and I watch tennis quite a bit, especially the Majors. He's a fun guy to watch."

When asked if he'd like to meet Djokovic in person, the point guard answered in the affirmative. Wolters went on to shower praise on the 20-time Major champion, pointing out how Djokovic is an exemplary individual.

"That'd be great," Wolters continued. "He's a great athlete and a guy that everyone should look up to, and he takes care of his body, and works extremely hard, and is obviously super talented. So yeah, he would be a fun guy to meet."

"I don't want to face him at all" - Nate Wolters on the idea of playing Novak Djokovic in a tennis match

Nate Wolters (No. 3) says he would not fancy his chances against Novak Djokovic in a tennis match

Nate Wolters was proficient at tennis growing up. However, he feels he has lost his racket skills and as such, does not fancy taking on Novak Djokovic.

"I'm really not that good at all (in tennis)," Wolters said. "I haven't played tennis for a while either. So yeah, I don't want to face him at all," he laughed.

However, Wolters revealed that he sees himself playing a lot more tennis once he retires from basketball.

"I was always a lot better at basketball than tennis, so it was kind of just something to do on the side, and something you can do the rest of your life", Wolters said. "So I don't play a lot of tennis now just because I'm focused on basketball, but I think when I'm retired from basketball, I will play a lot of tennis."

