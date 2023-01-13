Netflix's 'Break Point' Episode 1 review: A deeper look into the psyche of the mercurial Nick Kyrgios

The much-awaited series, Break Point, a Netflix show about tennis, is finally here and the 'series premiere' episode focuses on Nick Kyrgios. It not only presents the 'bad-boy' side of the unpredictable Aussie star, but also highlights the psyche of one of the biggest names in the sport who is expected to achieve big things.

The focus of the first part of the series was always for non-tennis fans to get to know more about the sport itself and eventually become a fan, as the creators of the show did with Formula 1: Drive to Survive. While the first episode of Part 1 does give non-tennis fans an introduction to tennis through its biggest stage in the form of Grand Slams, it also keeps the avid tennis fans hooked on with a deeper look into Nick Kyrgios, the person.

"He's not a bad guy, but he just becomes a devil when he enters the court."

These words from one of Kyrgios' biggest competitors, Stefanos Tsitsipas, were felt throughout the episode on the Australian, titled "The Maverick". It highlights the highly animated on-court competitor in him, known for his rocky exterior and more than occasional outbursts, as well as the equally vulnerable man he is off the court, who struggles with the loneliness of leaving his loved ones behind and being part of the tour all year along, while also dealing with the heavy pressure of expectations.

The episode showcases his journey at the 2022 Australian Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the singles event but went on to win the doubles event with his childhood friend, Thanasi Kokkinakis, thus clinching his maiden Grand Slam title. Soon after his singles exit, Kyrgios highlighted the importance of having fun on the court and doing things his way as his keys to success, something that helped him win the doubles title with Kokkinakis.

Another childhood friend, Daniel "Horse" Horsfall, who is also his manager, and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, are shown to be among his closest confidantes who are with him every step of the way.

Wimbledon 2014 victory over Rafael Nadal - The match that "changed everything" for Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios celebrates during his match against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2014.

Nick Kyrgios also reflected on how his breakthrough victory against Rafael Nadal at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships "changed everything for him." After the highs of the victory itself came the challenge of living up to the massive expectations from him, something Kyrgios himself admitted to having struggled with over the years.

"I went from no one knowing who I was to people camping outside my house. That match changed everything. Everything," Kyrgios said, reflecting on the match.

The first episode of 'Break Point' shows many behind-the-scenes moments throughout Kyrgios' Australian Open 2022 campaign. While it does not shy away from showing aspects of Nick Kyrgios' on-court personality that can make him easy to dislike, it also stresses upon aspects of his off-court demeanor that make him difficult to dislike.

All in all, through 'The Maverick', Break Point gives fans an entry into the world of tennis through one of its most mercurial names of the modern era.

