Netflix to make documentary on former world number one Naomi Osaka

Osaka won the Australian Open in 2019

What's the story?

Popular online streaming service Netflix has announced a documentary on the journey of former Australian Open winner, Naomi Osaka. The film is yet to receive a title, however, Netflix Japan confirmed this development on Thursday (13th February).

The background

Hailing from Chuo-Ku, Japan, the 24-year-old female tennis player took giant strides in the tennis world after 2016. She entered the top 50 of the WTA rankings that year and even qualified for her maiden WTA final. Osaka gradually improved her game which helped her record victories over the top players of the world.

She then captured her maiden Grand Slam championship by winning the US Open in 2018. Osaka continued her winning momentum Down Under as well as she seized her first Australian Open title in 2019.

The consecutive triumphs helped her clinch the numero uno position in the WTA rankings. However, she could not hold the number one rank for a long time and is currently placed in the 10th position.

The heart of the matter

SO SO SO excited to share this news!



In partnership with @uninterrupted, an all new doc-series chronicling the life of tennis phenomenon Naomi Osaka is coming to @netflix. The doc explores her journey in the tennis world, her life beyond sports, and her travels back to Japan. pic.twitter.com/ugD1bui6lJ — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 12, 2020

The 2018 US Open winner shared details of her upcoming documentary with WTATennis.com which quoted her as follows:

“To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience. It won’t look like a traditional sports documentary, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

The main focus of this documentary will be her journey from the US Open title triumph to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. It will also feature details about her connection with Japan and her life before she moved to the US.

What's next?

The tennis universe, especially fans of Naomi Osaka, are looking forward to the launch of this documentary. Osaka herself is excited about the documentary and she recently tweeted the photograph below from her shoot.

