"Never in a million years did I imagine it would end up like this" - When Chris Evert was surprised by her divorce with ex-husband Greg Norman

Chris Evert once expressed her surprise about her divorce from her ex-husband, former golf star Greg Norman. The couple separated after just 18 months of marriage.

Norman was Evert's third husband. Before him, she was married to fellow tennis star John Lloyd from 1979 to 1987 and former Alpine ski racer Andy Mill from 1988 to 2006. Evert and Mill have three children: Alexander, Nicholas, and Colton. She was also engaged to former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors, but they went their separate ways in the late 1970s.

Interestingly, Norman was best friends with Mill and ended his 25-year marriage to Laura Andrassy to be with Evert. They announced their engagement in December 2007 and exchanged vows six months later in the Bahamas in June 2008. However, the couple called it quits in 2009.

Trending

In a 2010 interview with Woman's Day magazine, Chris Evert talked about her divorce from Norman, saying she was completely blindsided and never imagined she would find herself in that situation.

"I had no idea it was coming. It wasn't talked about, ever. Never in a million years did I imagine it would end up like this," the 18-time Grand Slam champion said.