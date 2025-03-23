3 new favorites for Miami Open 2025 men's title after Alcaraz, Draper, Medvedev & Rune's shocking exits ft. Novak Djokovic   

The main draw of Miami Open is now underway and it has already sprung in a number of big surprises. Jack Draper, who won the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last week, has been eliminated from the tournament, as has Holger Rune, who was the runner-up.

In addition to that, Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, has also bowed out of the tournament, losing to David Goffin in the second round. Daniil Medvedev also lost in the second round to Jaume Munar, thereby narrowing down the list of probable winners in the tournament. In this article, we will take a look at three favorites to win the Miami Open title at the moment. Let us get on with the list:

#3. Novak Djokovic:

Djokovic is currently going through a lean patch at the moment and has not won a tournament for more than a year now. He will turn 38 this May and looks past his best at the moment. However, he has managed to blow away Rinky Hijikata in the second round.

The Serb, who is the fourth seed, might face Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round. However, Medvedev, who could have been a potential quarterfinal opponent for Djokovic, is already out and it might mean that the Serb will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight. Djokovic has a good record against him and will fancy his chances against the Greek should the two players meet.

#2. Taylor Fritz:

Fritz, the third seed from US, has beaten Lorenzo Sonego in the second round and will face Denis Shapovalov next. The American does not have a favorable draw and might face Ben Shelton in the fourth round and then Andrey Rublev or Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal.

Still, the 27-year-old American should be relieved to find that a number of potential obstacles to the title for him have already been eliminated. On home soil, Fritz should be one of the favorites to win the title with his powerful game.

#1. Alexander Zverev:

Zverev did not get an easy draw either at the start of the tournament, but a number of his potentially dangerous opponents have been ousted from the tournament. Both Draper and Rune were in the same quarter as the German, but their exit certainly makes things easier for him.

Zverev thrashed Jacob Fearnley in the second round and was drawn to face the dangerous Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard next. However, Jordan Thompson knocked Perricard out and thus removed another obstacle from Zverev's path. He now remains the favorite to win the title.

