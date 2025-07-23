  • home icon
  Tennis
"0% chance" - Madison Keys playfully calls out Frances Tiafoe's claim after he captures his 'day in the life' amid Citi DC Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 23, 2025
Madison Keys playfully calls out Frances Tiafoe's claim after he captures his 'day in the life' amid Citi DC Open - Source: Getty

American tennis star Madison Keys recently took playful shots at Frances Tiafoe after he posted his daily schedule with timestamps during the 2025 Citi Open in DC. Tiafoe is lined up to take on fellow American Aleksandar Kovacevic in a men's singles Round of 32 fixture on Wednesday.

With the DC Open in full flow, Tiafoe gave fans an inside look at his day from waking up in the morning to attending WTEF gala in the evening. In the video, Tiafoe woke up at 7:15 am in the morning. He opened the window to see the view from his building and then went on to get ready to head out. He departed Hotel Washington at 9:15 am in his car.

Frances Tiafoe arrived at the DC Open right around 30 minutes later as he greeted some of his fans and colleagues there. He also met tennis legend Andre Agassi at the gym. By 10:12, he warmed up in the gym, did some cardio, before heading out for practice at 11:00 am. At 12:53 pm, he engaged in post-practice workout.

At around 4 pm, he met his brother and family at his hotel, hugged each other. In the evening, he did an opening kit video with Lululemon and then headed out to attend WTEF gala at night.

"Day in the life at the crib.. see you all tomorrow night. Can’t wait to get started 🏁" Tiafoe wrote.
In the comments section, Keys jokingly wrote:

“0% chance you were awake at 7:15 am.”

Robin Montgomery doubled down on the joke with:

“that’s what I’m saying,” tagging Keys in agreement.
Frances Tiafoe loses with Ben Shelton in doubles match at DC Open

Frances Tiafoe's homecoming at DC is off to a losing start. Coming off a second-round exit in Wimbledon, Maryland teamed up with young sensation and heavy server Ben Shelton for the doubles event at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

However, the duo couldn't live up to the expectation as they were defeated by the Aussie pairing of Matthew Ebden and John Peers in straight sets. The first set went to the tiebreak, but the American pair felt short as they lost the set 7-6 (7-3). In the second set, the Aussie pair had it easy as they defeated the Americans 6-3.

Now, Frances Tiafoe is scheduled to play his singles game on Wednesday. He's using this tournament as a launch pad for the crucial US Open up ahead.

