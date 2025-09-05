$1000, $5000 and even $10,000: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz SF blockbuster drives demands sky-high for US Open ticket madness

Day 13 of the 2025 US Open will see Carlos Alcaraz take on Novak Djokovic, in what is certainly the biggest clash of the tournament yet. In the first men's semifinals of the day, the pair will face off on Arthur Ashe Stadium, followed by Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second battle in the night session.

As expected, fans are eager to catch the action live, perhaps even try to get a glimpse of the 38-year-old Djokovic in what could be one of his very last visits to the New York Major. But even the most astute of observers could not have predicted just how much the tickets are in demand on Friday.

As of now, just hours before the match is set to start, Ticketmaster has tickets for resale in the lower bowl -- closest to the action. However, to get those in their hand, fans will have to pay a fortune. For the first row, tickets can be bought for as low as $2,681 (per person), followed by others in the $3000, $4000 and $5,000 range. The best seats, though, will cost more than that -- as high as $10,485. Note that these prices are also subject to further service charge on checkout.

For the less-financially stable, there are tickets in the $1,000 range as well, but only in the second row and further away from the action. Finally, there are tickets for resale in the hundreds too, starting from $285 at the very lowest end.

To be clear, fans buying a single ticket will be able to watch both men's semifinals matches on Arthur Ashe. Before the Alcaraz vs Djokovic battle, the women's doubles final is scheduled to take place, where Katerina Siniakova and local favorite Taylor Townsend will be gunning for the title.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in line to meet for third straight Grand Slam final in a row

2025 US Open - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will come into the clash against Novak Djokovic trailigng 3-5 in the head-to-head against the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic has won their last two clashes, at the Paris Olympics last year and then at the Australian Open at the start of this season.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner trails Felix Auger-Aliassime 1-2, but has won their last battle -- at the Cincinnati Open before New York this year. Should Alcaraz and Sinner reach the final, it will be their third straight Grand Slam final meeting this season. While Alcaraz prevailed at the French Open, Sinner earned his revenge at Wimbledon.

