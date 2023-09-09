Despite being troubled by the vocal Spanish contingent in the closing stages of the 2023 US Open semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev is happy to come through the match unscathed.

On Friday, Medvedev defeated Alcaraz in the semifinals of the New York Major. The third seed won 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 against the defending champion to make it to the final at Flushing Meadows for the third time in his career.

Medvedev's love-hate affair with the American crowd was on display again, especially in the final set when he was one game away from victory. He addressed this in his post-match on-court interview, saying that while he enjoyed the atmosphere at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, he is happy to have broken a thousand Spanish fans' hopes with the win.

“I have to be honest. The crowd was unbelievable today. Like absolutely unbelievable and I needed that. I mean we had some crazy points and I felt, let's call it love to both sides,” he said.

“And the only thing probably is thousand Spanish guys at 5-3 started screaming between first and second serve. That's not so nice, but I guess they were desperate. So I'm happy didn't help them. They can go to sleep now,” the Russian added.

Earlier in the tournament, he gave a sarcastic reply when asked about fan support as he called out one particular fan for his over-energetic nature.

“I need to do it again, there is no other way” - Daniil Medvedev on facing Novak Djokovic in US Open 2023 final

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open.

On his win against Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev said that he needed to be better than he ever was to beat the talented Spaniard, and stated his happiness at being able to do so.

“Well, I said I need to play 11 out of 10 [to beat Alcaraz]. I played 12 out of 10 [today], except the third set. That's only way. To beat him, you need to be better than yourself and I manage to do it,” he said.

Next up for Medvedev is a title match with Novak Djokovic. It's a rematch of the 2021 US Open final, where he stunned the Serbian in straight sets to not only win his maiden Grand Slam title but also end his opponent's dreams of winning the Calander Slam.

The Russian recalled that he played better than he normally does to beat Djokovic two years ago and he will need to repeat that performance if he is to come out on top against the 36-year-old once again.

“The challenge [of playing Djokovic] is that you play a guy who won the 23 Grand Slams. And I have only one. So same. When I beat him here, I managed to play better than myself and I need to do it again. There is no other way,” he added.

Medvedev and Djokovic will go head-to-head in the US Open final on Sunday.