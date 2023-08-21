11 years after wild celebrations against Rafael Nadal at Australian Open, Novak Djokovic turns clock back with shirt ripping against Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic won his 95th ATP title in Cincinnati in emphatic fashion, staving off a championship point to deny World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in a match for the ages. Following his win, Djokovic ripped off his shirt in an adrenaline-fueled celebration — a sight that the tennis community had last been treated to a decade ago.

The 23-time Major winner, who had to toil for nearly four hours to earn the title victory against Alcaraz on Sunday (August 20), brought back his signature celebration that had first been imprinted into every tennis fan's memory at the 2012 Australian Open final against his top rival Rafael Nadal.

The Serb had battled the Spaniard for nearly six hours back then, in a match that is regarded by many as one of the greatest best-of-five matches in tennis history.

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open in one of the greatest men's singles finals in tennis history

Nadal was at his physical best on the day, taking some big cuts on his forehand to take Djokovic the distance. The match eventually went down to the wire in the fifth set, with both players refusing to lower their levels. At 5-5, however, the Spaniard was finally outmatched by the Serb in an extremely long game, thereby allowing his opponent to serve out the victory.

With adrenaline coursing through his veins, Djokovic proceeded to rip the shirt he was wearing off his body in a macho celebration. He also roared like a madman while unwittingly showing off just how fit he was. Coincidentally, he would repeat the same celebration a year later after surviving another five-setter against Stan Wawrinka in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic breathed a sigh of relief as he beat Carlos Alcaraz in 4 hours

For what it's worth, Djokovic ripping off his shirt after beating Alcaraz was perhaps less about exhilaration and more about relief. After dropping the first set, the World No. 2 looked all but checked out physically from the match due to the searing heat.

However, the 36-year-old was just biding his time as he patiently waited for Alcaraz's level to drop. Eventually, the Spaniard himself began tiring as rallies got longer and more intensive with each point.

The Spaniard's more experienced opponent overame a set-and-a-break deficit to take the second set, after saving a match point down 6-5 in the tiebreaker. Both players kept raising their level as the decider went to a tiebreaker, but it was Alcaraz whose tank emptied first.

In the end, the 36-year-old managed to come out on top in the excruciating deciding set, which lasted an hour and 39 minutes, to complete a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) victory over the World No. 1.

