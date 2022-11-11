"130th school opened!!!" - Andre Agassi Foundation adds another school in the USA 

Andre Agassi is one of the most prominent tennis players of all time. The eight-time Grand Slam champion made a name for himself with his accomplishments on the court.

But since his retirement, he has delved deeper into his philanthropic life. The American tennis icon founded the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education in 1994 to focus on helping educate young kids.

He recently took to social media to inform his fans that the Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund has opened their 130th school.

"130th school opened!!! Turner - Agassi," wrote Agassi on Instagram.

After recently collaborating with Rocketship Public Schools, the former World No. 1 also spoke about how every child has the right to get a proper education.

“Every student has the right to a first-rate education to help open doors later in life. That includes a safe and inspiring environment in which to learn," he said. "Rocketship Public Schools does an amazing job creating opportunities for students, and I’m excited to help welcome this wonderful new campus to serve even more students and families in Nashville."

"I believe that, without Pete, I would have won more and learned less" - Andre Agassi on Pete Sampras

(L-R): Ivan Lendl, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, and Pete Sampras pose for a photo at the BNP Paribas Showdown

The rivalry between Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras is regarded as one of the best in tennis history. The duo played against each other 34 times, with Sampras leading 20-14.

In a 2009 interview with SPIEGEL, Agassi spoke about the significance of his rivalry with Sampras. He mentioned that he would have learned less and won more without facing the 14-time Major winner.

"There is a lot of respect. I believe that, without Pete, I would have won more and learned less," Andre Agassi said.

"We were all driven. And, of course, there is something strange about tennis: Egocentric and narcissistic behavior can win; torture and the isolation of players may lead you to the top. Pete and I shared our life and our fate; we were together all year long. But we were lonely. If there was not the net separating us, there was a wall," he added.

He also revealed that he never wanted to play tennis and the sport was forced on him while his wife, the legendary Steffi Graf, chose to play it.

"There is a very significant difference between us: Stefanie wanted to play tennis, it was her decision; and I did not, but I had to. For me it was the wrong life; it was not mine," Agassi said.

