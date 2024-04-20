“15-year anniversary trip, and this is all I have to show for it” - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker pokes fun at their celebrations in New York

Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, recently shared a glimpse into the couple's refreshingly low-key celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary.

Roddick, a former World No.1 professional tennis player, and Decker, a renowned model and actress, first met in 2007. After a year of dating, Roddick proposed, and they tied the knot in April 2009. Over the years, they have welcomed two children into their family, son Hank in 2015, and daughter Stevie in 2017.

Decker shared a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, April 18, giving fans a peek into their 15th anniversary celebrations. The photos depicted a seemingly ordinary date night – a pizza box, fancy silverware hinting at a nice restaurant setting, and a final shot of Roddick himself captured mid-conversation.

"15-year anniversary trip, and this is all I have to show for it," Brooklyn Decker wrote.

"It's a terrible story" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker described her first meeting with the American

Andy Roddick at the 2012 US Open

Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, has shared the story of her initial encounter with the 2003 US Open champion.

During a conversation with Tennis Channel back in 2017, Decker revealed that Roddick first became aware of her while she was hosting a football-centric program on Sports Illustrated.

The 37-year-old added that Roddick had his lawyer contact her agent, an approach she deemed suspicious. This led to her not returning his call for the subsequent five months.

"We met, it's a terrible story. I was hosting a show about football on Sports Illustrated and he watched it every week. He got his attorney to call my agent at the time and I thought it was very shady as one would, and I didn't call him back for five months," Brooklyn Decker said.

Decker stated that it was Andy Roddick's 2007 Australian Open press conference that ultimately convinced her to reach out to him.

"I was living in New York at the time and my now-manager said to me 'You know, you have no friends, all your friends are in North Carolina', and he said 'Why don't you call him, he's really nice. I googled him and watched his press conference from the 07' Australian Open, where he was just super dry and sarcastic," Brooklyn Decker said.

"I thought 'Well that's pretty funny, looks like a charmer', and I called him back and we've been together ever since," she added.

