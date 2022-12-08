"1st time I believed I could win Slams on hardcourts" - Iga Swiatek on how reaching Australian Open 2022 SF helped her

Iga Swiatek has said that reaching the Australian Open semifinals this year instilled in her the belief that she could win a hardcourt Grand Slam.

Swiatek has had a hugely successful 2022 season, going 67-9, winning eight titles. That includes Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros (clay) and US Open (hardcourt) and three WTA 1000 titles.

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as a claycourt specialist but has been hugely successful on hardcourt too. That confidence came from a run to the semifinals at the year's first Grand Slam, leading her to three big titles on the surface (Indian Wells, Miami, US Open).

In an interaction with Life & Leisure, the World No. 1 said that a semifinal run in Melbourne gave her the belief that she could win a Major on hardcourt, which she would go on to doing at Flushing Meadows a few months later.

“Making it to the semifinal of this Grand Slam (Australian Open) was extraordinary because for me, it was the first time I actually believed that I could win grand slams on hardcourts," said Swiatek.

“Before that, I thought of myself as more of a claycourt player, so the Australian Open was a big test for me and I feel like I passed it. So I took a lot of confidence from the tournament. It showed me that I’m really going in the right direction,” she continued.

Swiatek won 47 matches on hardcourt this year and lost seven times.

"I’m looking forward to it already" - Iga Swiatek on 2023 Australian Open

Iga Swiatek won the US Open this year.

Iga Swiatek ended her 2022 season with a semifinal finish at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

However, the Pole is already looking ahead to the new season and is eager to hit the ground running at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year. Praising the city and tournament organisers for a 'comfortable' atmosphere, Swiatek said,

“It’s a great city, and they always make it very comfortable for us. And getting back on tour and the first grand slam of the season, I’m looking forward to it already.”

The World No. 1 started her 2022 Australian Open campaign with three straight-set wins. The going got tough as the then World No. 9 was taken the distance in the next two rounds, before losing to Danielle Collins in straight sets in the last four.

Iga Swiatek will look to make amends in 2023 and script her first win Down Under.

