2-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka returns to New York to watch Daniil Medvedev-Andrey Rublev QF

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka made a return to Flushing Meadows on Wednesday to watch the action unfold in the 2023 edition. The Japanese was in the stands watching Daniil Medvedev take on Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals -- the second match of the day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka, who is currently on maternity leave and recently gave birth to her first child, arrived in New York dressed in a fashionably chic yellow dress. The former World No. 1 also took part in a panel discussion on mental health hosted at the US Open, where she was joined by 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps and US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Naomi Osaka has transformed herself into a strong advocate for mental health over the years, openly discussing her struggles with depression and anxiety. The four-time Grand Slam champion has also repeatedly urged her fans to confront their issues rather than just "stick it out" and live in denial.

"I think for me, I've just always been taught to kind of like stick it out or like work through it and I think that's a very valuable lesson because it has gotten me through a lot of things in life. But there was just a point where I thought to myself like 'why?', you know! And not in a negative way," Osaka said in an interview last year.

"If I am feeling this way, why would I keep pushing through it, when I can kind of confront it and fix it and then continue on my journey," she added.

Naomi Osaka eyeing return to tennis at Australian Open next year

2021 Australian Open Women's Trophy Media Opportunity

Naomi Osaka gave birth to her daughter, Shai, a few weeks back and is expected to be back in action at the Australian Open next year. The Japanese has insisted time and again that she would like to start her comeback at the very start of the season.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year. For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I’ll be competing in Australia next year," Naomi Osaka said in an interview earlier this year.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also admitted that it was "hard" for her to watch the rest of the tour compete Down Under this year while she was out with her pregnancy and hoped to be back in Melbourne soon.

"It was kind of hard to cope with those feelings of wanting to be there really badly. I wouldn’t trade this for the world, but it was just hard to watch everyone competing over there [while I was] sitting out," she said.

The former World No. 1 is a two-time former champion at the Australian Open, having won the event in 2019 and 2021.

