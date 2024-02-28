“2 years difference” – Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle highlights adorable similarity between his triumphs at Indian Wells and Delray Beach

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently drew parallels between the former's triumphs at the Indian Wells Open 2022 and Delray Beach Open 2024.

Fritz prevailed at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in 2022 to lift his first Masters 1000 title and fourth overall. He defeated Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6(5) in the final after going past the likes of Kamil Majchrzak, Jaume Munar, Alex de Minaur, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Andrey Rublev. This was notably his fourth tournament win overall then.

Fritz has taken his titles tally to seven by defending his title and winning the Delray Beach Open 2024. He began his campaign with a straight-set win over Nuno Borges and further downed Rinky Hijikata and Marcus Giron before overcoming Tommy Paul in the summit clash.

He defeated Paul without much trouble. Paul failed to break Fritz's serve despite earning seven break points, whereas the champion converted three out of the five break points that he earned to race to a 6-2, 6-3 win on Monday, February 19.

Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently took to Instagram to highlight an adorable similarity between his Indian Wells and Delray Beach victories.

Riddle posted a photo collage capturing the moments she joined Fritz in both of his celebrations two years apart.

"2 years difference," Riddle captioned the collage.

A screenshot of Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's latest Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle: "If you want to be with a tennis player and you really want to have a strong relationship, you're not home ever"

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz at the black carpet in Vancouver, Canada: 2023 Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently talked about her experience of living with a tennis player during a recent conversation on the Sportsish podcast.

According to Riddle, being a tennis WAG (short for 'Wives and Girlfriends of Sportsmen') requires her to travel constantly. She said:

"I think like, just the most unique part about it [tennis] as compared to other sports is just the travel aspect of it. And if you're dating or married to a football player, you don’t go to all the away games like your life isn't completely uprooted in the same way."

Riddle continued:

"If you want to be with a tennis player and you really want to have a strong relationship, you're not home ever, you're living in a suitcase basically. So I think that aspect is different."

Riddle has been accompanying Taylor Fritz on the tour ever since they started dating in June 2020.