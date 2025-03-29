20 year record held by Andre Agassi & Rafael Nadal broken by Novak Djokovic & Jakub Mensik as they set up exciting Miami Open final

Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik reached their first respective tour-level final at the 2025 Miami Open on Friday (March 28). By virtue of their semifinal victories, the duo achieved a rather elusive feat.

Djokovic had struggled with a right hamstring injury and consistency earlier this year, as evidenced by his three-match losing streak between the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Masters. The 37-year-old Serb has made plenty of amends at this year's Miami Masters, not having dropped a single set en route to his eighth career final at the Florida event.

Mensik, meanwhile, had lost six of his eight tour-level matches before this fortnight. The 19-year-old Czech did reach the semifinals of the Cap Cana Challenger earlier this month, which made him match-ready for the 1000-level event in Miami. He defeated top 10 players like Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper to reach the title match.

The age gap of 18 years and 102 days between six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic and his challenger, Jakub Mensik, is the highest there has ever been between two Masters-level finalists since 1990. Before this week, the record was held by Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal, who contested the 2005 Montreal Masters final at an age gap of 16 years and 35 days.

Nadal beat Agassi 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to win his first big title on hardcourt back then. If history repeats itself and the younger player gets the better of the veteran, then Mensik will win his maiden title on the ATP Tour after previously tasting defeat in his first and only singles final at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Novak Djokovic vying for 7th Miami Open triumph and 100th tour-level title

Novak Djokovic hits a backhand in Miami | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will be eager to achieve several milestones later this week in Miami. Currently sharing the men's record for most titles at the Florida event with Andre Agassi at 6, the 24-time Major winner can leave the American behind by securing his seventh triumph at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The six-time Miami Open champion will also be keen on winning his 100th singles tour-level title. The only two players who have won more singles titles than the 37-year-old in the Open era are Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109). The former World No. 1 currently holds 99 titles with an impressive spread; 24 of those have come at the Majors, 40 at the Masters level, and 7 at the ATP Finals, which accounts for more than 50% of his title victories.

