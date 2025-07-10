"20 years of sitting on the edge of my seat" - Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena pens touching message for Serb after he reaches Wimbledon SF

After losing the first set in a tiebreaker to Flavio Cobolli, Novak Djokovic came back in style, winning three straight sets to cruise past the Italian and bring him one step closer to the elusive eighth Wimbledon title.

Ad

Now, he's in line to face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, following which he'll either face two-time Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz or World No. 5 Taylor Fritz in the championship game.

On Wednesday, July 9, Djokovic's wife Jelena and her two kids, Stefan and Tara, were at the Centre Court to cheer on the Serb great. After he won the match 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4, Jelena paid a heartfelt tribute to World No. 6 on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

“20 years of sitting on the edge of my seat for this amazing human 🥹❤️🤯,” she wrote.

Jelena's Instagram story (@jelenadjokovicndf)

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who began his professional career in the early 2000s, has often credited his family’s support, especially Jelena’s, for anchoring him through highs and lows.

Ad

Novak Djokovic survived a scary fall as his wife Jelena and Stefan looked concerned

During the quarterfinal showdown against Flavio Cobolli on Centre Court, Novak Djokovic experienced a heart-stopping moment. Leading 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, 5-4 and serving for the match, Djokovic slipped on the slick grass behind the baseline. When it happened, the stadium fell silent as cameras panned towards his wife Jelena and their son Stefan, who looked concerned.

Ad

However, after consulting briefly with his medical staff, he won the next two points in style to clinch the game and match. In the post-game interview, he said it was a "nasty" tumble and that he was a little surprised that this happened late in the tournament.

“Well I finished the match… so," Djokovic said. “Nasty slip but that’s what happens when you play on the grass. I didn’t fall yet this year, it was a bit surprising!”

Ad

“It did come at an awkward moment but somehow I managed to find a big serve,” he added.

Novak Djokovic would want an injury to be the last thing that comes between him and the title. His next opponent, Jannik Sinner, also finds him tough to deal with on grass.

"Different matchup. Me and Novak, we know each other better because we played quite a lot," Sinner said. “So we understand what’s working and what’s not. But yeah, I’ve never won against him here in Wimbledon, so it’s going to be a very, very tough challenge.”

It remains to be seen if Novak Djokovic advances past Sinner and gets one step closer to success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis