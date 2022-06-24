2012 Nadal-stunner Lukas Rosol & Jack Sock break into the Wimbledon main draw

Still reminiscing about the recently concluded French Open? Well, the Wimbledon Championships starts in three days.

Thursday saw the grasscourt Major qualifying rounds come to an end. The 16 men who will be playing in the main draw at SW19 are finalized. Leading the pack is Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard, followed by three-time doubles Grand Slam winner Jack Sock. The American won all three of his qualifying matches in straight sets. Hugo Grenier became Sock's third victim in the qualifying rounds as he was beaten 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.

While the first two matches in men's qualifying were best-of-three, the final round was a five-setter. Czech player Lukas Rosol has also returned to the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time since 2017. In 2012, Rosol produced one of the biggest upsets in the second round of Wimbledon when he defeated Rafael Nadal 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Rosol was World No. 100 at the time.

The Czech, 36, defeated Argentine Renzo Olivo 7-6(5), 7-6(4), 6-4 in his third qualifier and cemented his place in the main draw of the grasscourt Major. World No. 98 Jason Kubler of Australia made it to the main draw for the second time since 2018. He beat Sweden's Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in his third and final match.

The rest of the men who qualified are Radu Albot, Enzo Couacaud, Maximilian Marterer, Max Purcell, Lukas Klein, Marc-Andrea Huesler, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Dennis Novak, Mikhail Kukushkin, Nicola Kuhn, Christian Harrison, and Andrea Vavassori.

Yanina Wickmayer qualifies for Wimbledon's final 128 women

Yanina Wickmayer did not drop a set in her three qualifying matches

Belgian former World No. 12 Yanina Wickmayer beat South Korean Su-Jeong Jang 6-1, 6-4 to enter the main draw of the Wimbledon women's singles. Wickmayer, who won all three of her qualifiers in straight sets, reached the fourth round at the grasscourt Major in 2011.

As many as four Australian women have qualified to play in the main draw at SW19 — Zoe Hives, Astra Sharma, Jaimee Fourlis, and Maddison Inglis. A total of 15 Australian players will participate in the main draw of the event, both male and female.

Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund defeated Argentine Maria Carle 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-1 in her third match to book a spot in the final 128.

The remaining women who have qualified are Emina Bektas, Nastasja Schunk, Katarzyna Kawa, Jana Fett, Louisa Chirico, Fernanda Contreras Gomez, Catherine Harrison, Christina McHale, Maja Chwalinska, and Mai Hontama.

