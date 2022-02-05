2017 Australian Open final is among the top-3 victories in my career, it had everything: Roger Federer

In a recent interview with Eurosport Tennis, Roger Federer revealed he considers his 2017 Australian Open triumph one of the three most important victories of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion said his title run at Melbourne Park contained several special moments that made it fully deserving of the honor.

The Swiss returned to action in 2017 after spending several months on the sidelines due to a knee injury. His ranking had slipped all the way down to World No. 17, meaning he was handed a rather difficult draw at the Australian Open.

It didn't deter a champion like Roger Federer, who defeated four top-10 players en route to winning his 18th Major. In the final, the Swiss overcame long-time rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the final after finding himself a break down in the final set.

Speaking in the interview, the World No. 30 called the victory "ultra-special." He also said his unusually animated celebration upon winning his fifth Norman Brookes Challenge Cup was a sign of how much the moment meant to him.

"[The 2017 Australian Open] was my victory just as I was on the comeback. That was something so ultra-special. Definitely top three in my life, as a tennis moment for me," Federer said. "This is so high up there because it came so unexpectedly, and it was against Rafa in the final. It just had everything. At the end, the moment showed what it meant to me, and still today. It was very, very special."

The Swiss maestro also reminisced about his final against Nadal at Melbourne Park in 2009. He was beaten 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 by the Spaniard, who lifted his first Australian Open title.

The Swiss was so distraught during the presentation ceremony that he could not hold back his tears, prompting Nadal to console him with a heartwarming hug. Despite the loss, Federer admitted it was a great match that he was proud to have contested.

Federer regarded the final as "one of the best matches" he and Nadal have played over the years, no small feat considering they have faced each other 40 times till date. The former World No. 1 further praised Nadal's defensive capabilities on the day.

"[The 2009 Australian Open final] was maybe one of the best matches I think Rafa and I ever played against each other. It was incredible what he was able to dig out. It wasn't a super fast court and I just felt like I had to try all the tricks I had in the book to try to maneuver him around," he said.

"I tried to play aggressively and it was incredible how he was defending, defending and defending. In the end, he got the better of me. So it was a great match overall," Federer added.

"The 2018 Australian Open was the last time I won a Grand Slam, so it's time to do it again!" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer is not satisfied with his tally of 20 Grand Slams and wants to improve on the haul

Roger Federer also recalled his triumph at the 2018 Australian Open, where he defended his title with a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Marin Cilic in the final. The win marked his 20th and most recent Grand Slam title.

The World No. 30 remarked that the win made him very happy since it came at the end of a tournament where he played "great tennis".

"[In the 2018 Australian Open] I was able to defend my title in five sets against Marin Cilic, a great guy. I won my sixth Australian Open, I was so happy. I played great tennis throughout the tournament and I came up with some great shots," the Swiss said. "It was great. I think, if I am not mistaken, this was the last time I won a Grand Slam, so it's time again to do it!"

Edited by Arvind Sriram