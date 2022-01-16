2022 Australian Open marks the first time in history that Rafael Nadal is the only member of the Big 3 present at a Major

Rafael Nadal is the sole Big 3 member participating at the Australian Open this year following Novak Djokovic's exit from the Melbourne Major.

Roger Federer, who is rehabilitating from a third knee surgery, announced his withdrawal from the event last year.

Djokovic, of course, was forced to pull out of the Melbourne Slam after the Federal Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to cancel his visa. The Serb will reportedly fly home on Sunday night.

But sixth seed Nadal remains in the draw and will begin his quest for a record-breaking 21st Major on Monday when he takes on Marcos Giron in the first round.

The Spaniard has never previously been the sole member of the Big 3 playing at a Slam; either Federer or Djokovic or both have always been around whenever the Spaniard has participated at a Major.

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68 Novak Roger Federer



For the first time, Rafael Nadal will be the only Big 3 on the draw in a Slam The next Australian Open will see the absence of bothNovak #Djokovic andRoger FedererFor the first time,Rafael Nadal will be the only Big 3 on the draw in a Slam The next Australian Open will see the absence of both 🇷🇸 Novak #Djokovic and 🇨🇭 Roger FedererFor the first time, 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal will be the only Big 3 on the draw in a Slam https://t.co/gaQinHdZdH

Why the 2022 Australian Open is the first instance that Rafael Nadal is the only participating member of the Big 3

Rafael Nadal made his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon in 2003, where he lost in the third round. Since then, he has participated in a whopping 61 Slams (not counting the 2022 Australian Open) but has never managed to be the sole participating member of the Big 3 on any occasion.

This is partly due to the fact that Novak Djokovic has an immaculate Grand Slam participation record. Ever since Djokovic made his Slam debut in 2005, he has played in all Majors barring the 2017 US Open (injury) and now the 2022 Australian Open (deportation).

When the Serb was absent at the 2017 US Open, Federer was present, thus preventing the Mallorcan from achieving this feat earlier.

The Swiss himself boasted of an immaculate record at Slams for well over a decade, having played in 65 consecutive Majors from 2000 to 2016. The fact that Federer never missed a Slam during this period meant that the Spaniard never got the opportunity to be the sole playing member amongst the Big 3 at a Major.

Both the Swiss and the Serb, however, have had the opportunity to be the only member amongst the Big 3 playing at a Slam.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Djokovic and Federer out of his way, Nadal has a chance to edge ahead in the Grand Slam race, with all three tied at 20 Majors apiece. However, given Nadal's difficult draw and relatively poor record Down Under, it seems unlikely that he will stave off the challenge offered by Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala