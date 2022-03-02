2022 Davis Cup: 5 players to watch out for

The 110th edition of the Davis Cup commences this month with the qualifiers taking place on March 4 and March 5.

24 teams are taking part in the qualifiers with 12 reaching the Finals. Reigning champions Russia and runners-up are through to the finals along with Great Britain and Serbia, who received wildcards. However, Russia's participation in ITRF events has been suspended as of March first. The participation of Russian and Belarussian players remains unclear.

Last year saw 18 teams competing in the finals. After the group stages, eight teams reached the quarters of the tournament.

Russia sealed their place in the semifinals after beating Sweden 2-0 with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev winning their matches. In the semifinals, they were up against Germany, who beat Great Britain 2-1. Dan Evans gave Britain the lead after beating Peter Gojowczyk before Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Cameron Norrie. However, the Germans prevailed after doubles pair Kim Krawietz and Tim Putz beat Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Novak Djokovic inspired Serbia into the semifinals of the competition as he was instrumental in them beating Kazakhstan 2-1. The Serbs were up against Croatia, who beat Italy 2-1.

Russia and Croatia sealed their place in the final after beating Germany and Serbia respectively.

Rublev and Medvedev beat Borna Coric and Marin Cilic respectively to seal Russia's third Davis Cup win.

This year's qualifiers also have 24 teams participating. These include the likes of Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States and Australia, among others.

Most top players are not competing in the qualifiers with the Indian Wells Masters just a few days away. However, there are some very good players who will be representing their countries. They include Diego Schwartzman, Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Then, there are the select top players/promising prospects who are expected to be crucial to their nation's chances of reaching the finals.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at five players to watch out for in the Davis Cup qualifiers.

#5. Taylor Fritz

Fritz reached a career-high ranking of 16th this year

The American has not won any titles this year but has produced some very promising performances. Fritz started the year by winning two out of three singles matches at the ATP Cup, including a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas after giving him a tough fight in five sets. Fritz also reached a career-high ranking of 16th last month.

The American has a decent record on hardcourts, winning 34 out of 53 matches on the surface since 2021. He will be a key player for the United States and one they will rely on to beat Colombia and secure their place in the Davis Cup Finals.

#4. Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has lost just one match this year

Spain have arguably the best squad among the the teams competing in the Davis Cup qualifiers, with three Top 20 players at their disposal in Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta and Carlos Alcaraz.

The latter is among the brightest young talents in tennis and has had a pretty good start to 2022 so far. Alcaraz reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Matteo Berrettini in a thrilling five-setter.

The Spaniard avenged his defeat by beating the Italian in the quarterfinals of the Rio pen. Alcaraz eventually went on to win the competition to seal the first ATP 500 title of his career.

Spain will rely heavily on the 18-year-old in the Davis Cup and we can expect a solid performance from him in their qualifier against Romania, especially with it taking place on clay, a surface on which he has won all five of his matches so far this year.

#3. Casper Ruud

Norway will rely heavily on Ruud

Ruud is undoubtedly Norway's talisman in the Davis Cup. The 23-year-old has had an impressive 2021, winning 57 out of 74 matches and has fared decently in 2022 so far.

After winning two matches at the ATP Cup, the Norwegian won the Argentina Open to claim the seventh ATP title of his career.

Norway will play their Davis Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on hard courts, a surface on which Ruud has won 29 out of 40 matches since 2021. The 23-year-old will be needed to win his matches if his nation is to qualify for the Davis Cup finals.

#2. Jannik Sinner

Sinner has won nine matches in 2022 so far

Jannik Sinner helped Italy reach the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup last year, winning all three of his singles matches during the tournament.

The 20-year-old started 2022 by winning all three of his singles matches at the ATP Cup. He followed this up by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before losing to Tsitsipas.

Sinner also reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships before being beaten by Hubert Hurkacz.

Italy play their Davis Cup qualifier against Slovakia on hard, a surface on which the 20-year-old has won 48 out of 64 matches since 2021. That makes Sinner a formidable competitor. Italy will rely heavily on the World No.11 to take them through to the Davis Cup Finals.

#1. Alexander Zverev

Zverev will be Germany's talisman in the Davis Cup qualifiers

Alexander Zverev is the most recent addition to Germany's Davis Cup squad, replacing Daniel Altmaier.

DeutscherTennisBund @DTB_Tennis

Das deutsche Davis Cup-Team bekommt gegen Brasilien Verstärkung: der Hamburger wurde von Chef-Bundestrainer Michael Kohlmann nachnominiert. Die komplette Meldung gibt es auf

___

#daviscup #GERBRA ￼Team-Update: Alexander Zverev ist ￼Das deutsche Davis Cup-Team bekommt gegen Brasilien Verstärkung: der Hamburger wurde von Chef-Bundestrainer Michael Kohlmann nachnominiert. Die komplette Meldung gibt es auf tennis.de . ￼___ ￼Team-Update: Alexander Zverev ist ￼🔙Das deutsche Davis Cup-Team bekommt gegen Brasilien Verstärkung: der Hamburger wurde von Chef-Bundestrainer Michael Kohlmann nachnominiert. Die komplette Meldung gibt es auf tennis.de. ￼___ #daviscup #GERBRA https://t.co/rL0eu25vRZ

The 24-year-old has won nine out of 12 matches in 2022 so far and is yet to achieve any notable feats apart from reaching the final of the Open Sud de France.

Zverev was the second seed at the Mexican Open but was disqualified from the competition due to unsportsman conduct in his doubles match.

The World No.3 does fortify Germany's squad ahead of their qualifier against Brazil. The tie takes place on a clay court, a surface on which Zverev has won three out of his five Masters 1000 titles.

