"2023 Novak Djokovic would breeze through this, 2024 Djokovic not so sure";"Easiest draw as usual"- Fans react to Serb's French Open 2024 draw

Tennis fans reacted to Novak Djokovic's draw at the upcoming French Open. The World No. 1 is set to face Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round.

According to the draw, Djokovic might face Roberto Carballés Baena/ Constant Lestienne in the second round and Lorenzo Musetti/ Gael Monfils/ Seyboth Wild in the third round respectively if he makes it through the opening round. In the fourth round, the Serb might face stern tests in the form of Tommy Paul or Francisco Cerundolo.

Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz are probable quarterfinal opponents for the World No. 1 before a possible semifinal encounter against one of Alexander Zverev/ Daniil Medvedev/ Holger Rune/ Karen Khachanov or Rafael Nadal. In the final, either Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz await Djokovic should he make it through to the title clash.

Fans on social media opined that this was the easiest possible draw for Novak Djokovic to clinch his fourth title at Roland Garros. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"What an unbelievably easy draw"

Djokovic is entering Roland Garros with minor injury concerns. The Serb also suffered a head injury from a freak bottle accident at the Italian Open. Given the draw, fans thought even a half-fit Djokovic might make it to the final.

"Easy semi road, he doesn’t even have to be fit to reach the final," one fan wrote.

Other fans echoed similar sentiments and claimed that the Serb faces an easier path to the finals as some of his close competitors are in the other half of the draw.

"Sinner, Tsitsipas and Alcaraz being on the other side of the draw a huge win for Djokovic," opined one fan.

"What a surprise, he’s got the easiest draw as usual," said another fan.

"He will probably run through all of them with ease. He is still one of the top 3 players in the world," stated another fan.

Djokovic, however, is yet to win a single title in 2024. The Serb has faced upset losses at Indian Wells, the Monte-Carlo Masters, and the Italian Open. Some fans think Djokovic's form this season might be a hindrance even in the supposedly easy draw.

"2023 Djokovic would breeze through this. 2024 Djokovic...not so sure". confessed a fan.

"This would have been an incredibly easy draw last year but I don’t see it being so easy for him this season. He’s on the decline. I see him reaching at least R4, if that," said a fan.

Novak Djokovic is a three-time winner at the Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

Novak Djokovic has a great record on clay. His style of baseline play and long rallies helps him on the surface. Djokovic is a three-time winner at Roland Garros with his first title coming in 2016 at the expense of Andy Murray in the final.

While the French Open has been dominated by Rafael Nadal for more than a decade, the Serb is one of the few to challenge the Spaniard's dominance on the clay. Djokovic claimed two wins against Nadal on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the first of which came in 2015 in the quarterfinals and the second in the semifinals in 2021.

Apart from the three titles, Djokovic has made it to four finals at Roland Garros. He lost to Rafael Nadal in three of those finals and once to Stan Wawrinka in 2015.

