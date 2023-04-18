2023 Stuttgart Open women's singles odds: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Ons Jabeur lead the pack 

BetMGM has released the odds on the women's singles competition for the ongoing 2023 Stuttgart Open being played in Germany, with Iga Swiatek as the favorite.

Although Swiatek suffered a rib injury during the Miami Open, she is the defending champion at the Stuttgart Open. The Pole's dominant season cannot be overlooked with her win at the Qatar Open in February this year. She also made the finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and the semifinals at Indian Wells, and she remains the top contender for the Stuttgart Open with odds of +100.

The next pick is last year's Stuttgart Open finalist Aryna Sabalenka, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open and also made it to the Indian Wells Open final, making her a strong force on the WTA tour. The Belarusian's odds stand at +450 making her the second pick for the title.

The third pick is Tunisian Ons Jabeur with odds of +1200. Last year, Jabeur made it to the Wimbledon and US Open finals. She ended her 2022 season as the World No. 2. The Tunisian won her fourth WTA title at the Charleston Open this year by defeating Belinda Bencic.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova share the same odds of +1200 to win the title and sit in fourth and fifth spots on the list. Rybakina made it to the Australian Open final this year but was taken down by Aryna Sabalenka. In a rematch of the Australian Open final at the Indian Wells Open final, Rybakina took down Sabalenka to win the title. She also reached the Miami Open final earlier this year.

Player Odds Iga Swiatek +100 Aryna Sabalenka +450 Ons Jabeur +1000 Elena Rybakina +1200 Barbora Krejcikova +1200

Barbora Krejcikova's run at the Dubai Duty Free Championships was nothing less than historic. Not only did she win the WTA 1000 title, she also defeated four Top-10 players in the process, including Sabalenka and Swiatek. She became the fifth woman to defeat the world No. 1, 2, and 3 in one tournament and the only player ever to do so in three consecutive days. This makes her a player to watch out for.

Iga Swiatek to play Zheng Qinwen in the 2R of Stuttgart Open

Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis - Day Four

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is ready to start her campaign at the 2023 Stuttgart Open against China's Zheng Qinwen.

After recouping from a rib injury, the Pole is back in action to defend her title. Last year, Swiatek took down Sabalenka in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

This marks the third meeting between Swiatek and Qinwen, with Swiatek leading the head-to-head 2:0. The pair last met in the Round of 16 at last year's San Diego Open, with the World No. 1 prevailing in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. The pair's first meeting was at last year's Roland Garros, with Swiatek surviving in three sets 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of the match considering their last meetings were not a completely one-sided affair, with Iga Swiatek playing fresh after an injury.

