The 2023 US Open broke the all-time Grand Slam attendance period over its three-week period (qualifiers plus main event).

With over 950,000 fans coming through the gates at Flushing Meadows encompassing the Fan Week and the Main Draw, the event has set a record attendance figure at any Grand Slam over three weeks.

To be exact, 957,387 was the footfall during the period, as per Sports Business Journal, an 8% increase from the 2022 numbers. The 2023 attendance number includes 799,402 fans attending the main draw. All 25 sessions on Arthur Ashe Court were soldouts for a second straight year.

So, let's get to know what happened in the two singles draws at the US Open this year:

US Open 2023: Coco Gauff beats Aryna Sabalenka to win maiden Grand Slam title

Coco Gauff (left) broke her Grand Slam drought.

Playing her second Grand Slam singles final - having lost to Iga Swiatek at 2022 Roland Garros - Coco Gauff was second-time lucky at the 2023 US Open.

The 19-year-old recovered from a set down to beat now World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The second seed took the opening set 6-2, but it was all Gauff the rest of the way - dropping just five games in the next two sets - to reign supreme.

"This is a big achievement, but honestly, I feel like I've been so used to this since I was basically 15 years old," Gauff said. "I'm sure it might be a much bigger scale now because of this achievement, but I'm ready. I embrace it. I know how to keep my peace but also embrace all of this around me."

She added:

"I think the pressure has been taken off a little bit, and I still am hungry for more. But I'm just going to enjoy this and try not to look into the future."

Meanwhile, despite her loss, reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has replaced Swiatek as the new WTA World No. 1.

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic creates tennis history

Novak Djokovic (right)

Novak Djokovic created tennis history on Sunday, beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets - in a rematch of their 2021 final - to become the first player in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

After winning the opening set 6-3, the 36-year-old saved a set point to win a marathon 104-minute second set in a tiebreak. He then produced another 6-3 set to reign supreme at Flushing Meadows for a fourth time.

He said after the win, acknowledging that he was out of words to describe his historic accomplishment:

“To make history of this sport is just something truly remarkable and special. Obviously in every in every possible way, in every possible meaning of the word special. It's hard to describe in words."

It was Djokovic's 12th Grand Slam win after turning 30 - four more than any other player in the Open Era.

