21-year-old Novak Djokovic: A lot of elements in my game are on par with Federer & Nadal

In 2008, Novak Djokovic was already one of the best players in the world. He had beaten then-defending champion Roger Federer on his way to winning his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, and was widely tipped to be number one in the future.

But the then 21-year-old was only expected to loosen Roger Federer's and Rafael Nadal's grip over the men's tour, rather than end it completely. The two legends had won all the Grand Slams between the 2005 French Open and the 2007 US Open, and Novak Djokovic's win at the 2008 Australian Open was seen as an exception rather than the rule.

Cut to 12 years later, and the Serb now stands at 17 Grand Slams to his name - just two short of Nadal's 19, and three short of Federer's all-time record of 20.

Djokovic always knew he would be in the GOAT conversation though, even back in 2008. Recently, a video by the Olympic Channel surfaced online, in which the 21-year-old Djokovic spoke about his high ambitions and also his decision to move to Monte Carlo.

In Monte Carlo, I can have my privacy: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has lived and trained in Monte Carlo over the years

Monte Carlo is known as the playground for the rich and famous, and it's also where many of the world's top tennis players have based themselves. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev have shifted to the province in Monaco over the years, for varying reasons.

By 2008, Djokovic had been living in Monte Carlo for around three years, and had also made it his training base during the off-season. Its tax-free status was motivation in itself to live there, but Djokovic chose it mainly because he wanted to move out of Serbia; his growing popularity in his native country was starting to overwhelm him.

"It's peaceful here and I can have my privacy. I don't get bothered by or disturbed by anyone and I live a normal life. That's important. You would think that I would wish to spend as much time in my homeland, but that's not really possible at the moment," Djokovic had said.

Novak Djokovic trained at the Monte Carlo Country Club, where he often had his good friend Mario Ancic for company. Ancic has since retired, and at one point was even in Novak Djokovic's coaching team (2018).

Ancic was effusive in his praise for Djokovic then as he said:

"He (Djokovic) came on the scene a few years after me and I have been following his progress. He's improved so much and has enormous ability. He has the potential to achieve whatever he wants in the sport."

My goal is to be the best tennis player and I'm relatively close to achieving it: Novak Djokovic in 2008

Novak Djokovic after winning 2008 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic was optimistic of adding to his Slam tally back in 2008. The man clearly didn't want to stop at just winning the Australian Open, and he said as much.

"As my career progresses, I hope that there will be many more big victories for me," he had asserted.

Novak Djokovic grew up in Belgrade during a time when there was political unrest and economic instability. There were bomb raids and buildings getting eviscerated right in front of his eyes, and the experience left a lasting impression on his young mind.

"Over the last 20 years, my country has been through a lot both politically and economically. There is a lot of frustration and I'm well aware of that. When I play and win a big tournament, I represent myself first and foremost. But I also represent the people in Serbia. I would like to give something back to them and I hope I'm bringing them some happiness by what I achieve on the court," Novak Djokovic had said.

Novak Djokovic left Belgrade after the 1999 NATO bombings, at the age of just 12. He underwent tennis training in Germany, but would eventually come back to his home city and turn professional in 2003.

Within five years of that, he was already aiming to be World No. 1. As a 21-year-old Novak Djokovic recognized the dominance of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but he was confident that he had what it took to be 'on par' with them.

"My goal is to become the best tennis player in the world. I'm relatively close to achieving this goal, but i don't want to put too much pressure on myself," Djokovic had said.

"I wish to be realistic in my goal. At the moment, there are two players that are better than me. I'll do all I can to at least improve by one position in the forthcoming year. I have time on my side and there are a lot of elements in my game that are on par with the top players," he had added.