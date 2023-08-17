Aryna Sabalenka recently trolled Novak Djokovic for failing to catch a ball thrown at him in a hallway during the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Tennis stars Djokovic and Sabalenka have developed a cordial bond recently. The reigning Australian Open champions have been captured practicing and dancing together on a couple of occasions in the past. The duo also played for 'Team Falcons' in December 2022 during the World Tennis League.

Currently, both the second-ranked players are competing at the Cincinnati Open in Ohio, and are through to the pre-quarterfinal stages on their respective circuits. While the Serb advanced after Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired due to an injury in the second round, Sabalenka brushed off a spirited challenge from Ann Li on Wednesday, August 16.

It seems like the duo is enjoying their time at the Western and Southern Open as Sabalenka recently teased the Serb online. The Belarusian shared a picture on her social media account where Djokovic can be seen making a failed attempt at catching a tennis ball, thrown at him by Sabalenka herself.

"23 slams and still can't catch a ball. Sorry not sorry @djokernole," she bantered.

Djokovic, being the butt of her joke, reposted the picture and inserted a few laughing emojis in his response.

Novak Djokovic reposts Aryna Sabalenka's story on Instagram.

Sabalenka has seemingly found a good friend in the Serb, whom she praised during Wimbledon, saying:

“It’s really good to have someone like Novak, a friend like someone like Novak, you can always ask for advice. I mean, I really appreciate for his help to me. He’s a great guy, a very nice guy. I can easily ask him for advice and he would give it to me.”

Second-seed Sabalenka will next play 14th-seed Daria Kasaktina at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, August 17.

"I start from scratch every year" - Novak Djokovic after reaching pre-quarters of Cincinnati Open

Western & Southern Open - Day 4

During the press conference after his match with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Novak Djokovic said he does not carry any burden from the past and starts every tournament from scratch.

The Serb was questioned about feeling the nerves going into a tournament as a defending champion after 2022 Cincinnati Open winner Borna Coric lost to Hubert Hurkacz and bowed out on Wednesday. He replied:

"There is that element of defending champion, defending 1000 points in this case. It's a big obstacle, in a way. Sometimes you use it as a fuel, and it gives you more motivation. Sometimes it can also really wear you down."

"I, particularly in the second part of my career, didn't really allow myself to think that I'm a defending champion but put myself really in a position that I'm equal as everyone else, so I have the same starting point. So I start from scratch every year... play that tournament like I played it the first time," he added.

The 36-year-old will go face-to-face with Gael Monfils in the pre-quarters of the Cincinnati Open.

