"3 great days with Andre Agassi" - Holger Rune's mother Aneke hails time spent with American legend even as Dane makes shock Citi DC Open withdrawal

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Jul 22, 2025 18:30 GMT
Andre Agassi (left), Holger Rune (right), Sources: Getty
Andre Agassi (left), Holger Rune (right), Sources: Getty

Holger Rune's mother Aneke was delighted at having had the opportunity to spend time with the legendary Andre Agassi, who recently took charge of her son's practice sessions in Washington. Rune though, has shockingly withdrawn from the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in the American capital with a back injury.

On Monday, July 21, Aneke took to her Instagram Stories and posted a recent quote from her son. After the conclusion of his brief collaboration with Agassi, Rune had said:

"It was really a big pleasure. He’s a very, very wise man. I've never met a guy who sees the game this way."

Holger Rune's mother added her own caption to the post, praising the time she got to spend with Andre Agassi, her son and his primary coach Lars Christensen on the practice courts in Washington.

"3 great days with Agassi, Holger and Lars on the court 🙏🏻," Aneke wrote.
Aneke Rune&#039;s now-disappeared Instagram Story featuring her appreciation for getting to spend time with Andre Agassi, her son and his primary coach Lars Christensen (Source: Instagram/anekerune)
Aneke Rune's now-disappeared Instagram Story featuring her appreciation for getting to spend time with Andre Agassi, her son and his primary coach Lars Christensen (Source: Instagram/anekerune)

On Tuesday, July 22, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Mubadala Citi DC Open confirmed Rune's withdrawal.

Rune himself had previously spoken up about an insight shared with him by Agassi.

"Andre Agassi gave me an insight of where he sees me in the future" - Holger Rune

Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)
Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)

Holger Rune admitted that he still has to work a lot on his game to get to where Andre Agassi sees him going forward. In the aftermath of receiving advice from the former No. 1 and eight-time Slam champion in the American capital, the Dane said:

"He gave me an insight of where he sees me in the future, where he sees me now. Obviously there's a lot of things to improve."

Going on to his speak up about his appreciation for Agassi's game, the 22-year-old added:

"I've watched a lot of him on YouTube and his style and the way of playing was amazing. His career speaks for itself."
Rune posted the above quotes on his Instagram, to which Agassi reacted with a positive comment, writing:

"The future is bright"

Att the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, Holger Rune has been replaced in the men's singles main draw by lucky loser Corentin Moutet. The crafty Frenchman will take on compatriot Alexandre Muller in the second round in the Dane's place. The severity of Rune's back injury is yet to be confirmed.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

