3 players who are at high risk of withdrawing from Indian Wells 2025 ft. Novak Djokovic

The main draw action of Men's Singles and Women's Singles will begin at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, March 5 and there are only a few days left. However, the participation of three Top 10 players is still uncertain due to their fitness issues.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will not be in action as he is banned till May 4 whereas the reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has also withdrawn from Indian Wells and Miami.

The following players could join Sinner and Krejcikova if they are not fully fit before the main draw action begins:

#1. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic retired from his semifinal match at the 2025 Australian Open against Alexander Zverev after losing just one set. He recovered from the injury and came back at the Qatar Open in February but was not looking his vintage best.

The Serb, who is chasing his 100th ATP title, lost against Matteo Berrettini for the first time in their fifth meeting. Although he played the men's doubles as well with Fernando Verdasco, he looked far less agile in terms of his movements on the court.

The five-time Indian Wells winner, Djokovic lost to Luca Nardi, who had entered the main draw as a lucky loser, in the the BNP Paribas Open last year. Djokovic could earn some valuable points and improve his ranking if he stays fit and plays the event.

#2. Paula Badosa

World No. 11 Paula Badosa is likely to be back in the Top 10 of the WTA Rankings. She withdrew from her quarterfinal match at the Merida Open this week, even after winning the first set against Daria Saville.

The 2025 Australian Open semifinalist was ranked outside the Top 100 in 2024 but returned to the top 20 after some great performances in the second half of the season.

The 2021 Indian Wells champion from Spain is hoping to be 100% fit for the event but if her back injury causes some trouble, she would not like to take a major risk.

#3. Jasmine Paolini

World No. 6 Jasmine Paolini has not looked very impressive in 2025. She suffered some disappointing losses in Melbourne, Doha and Dubai. She withdrew from the Women's Doubles event at the Dubai Open after injuring her left leg in her match against Sofia Kenin in Dubai.

Although she provided an update that she is doing her best to be fit before the BNP Paribas Open, if she fails to regain her fitness then she may withdraw from the event. The Italian will have to defend many points in the next few months. She reached the finals at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2024.

