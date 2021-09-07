3 talking points from Novak Djokovic's 4r win over Jenson Brooksby | 2021 US Open

Novak Djokovic kept his Calendar Slam hopes alive despite suffering yet another slow start at the 2021 US Open. Djokovic came from behind to beat rising star Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round on Monday.

As many had predicted before the match, Brooksby's unorthodox tennis proved difficult to break down for the Serb, who himself was off-color in the opening set. But as he almost always does, Djokovic changed gears and fought back to book his place in the last eight - where he will take on Matteo Berrettini.

On that note, here are three talking points from the Serb's win over Brooksby:

#1 Jenson Brooksby's variety gave Novak Djokovic plenty of fits early on

It is very rare for Novak Djokovic to get breadsticked and even rarer for that to happen against someone as inexperienced as Jenson Brooksby. But the American's smart tactical approach, coupled with some poor play from the Serb, saw him jump out to a big early lead.

The last time Djokovic lost a set 6-1 at the US Open was way back in 2013, when Rafael Nadal beat him 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

Djokovic struggled to win points on his first serve and managed just to create just one break point in the opening set. He also leaked 11 unforced errors, which dwarfed Brooksby's tally of 1.

The Serb made amends in the second set by breaking Brooksby's serve early. But the 20-year-old fought back magnificently to break Djokovic in a 24-point game that lasted 20 minutes.

WHAT. A. GAME. 🤯



19 minutes. 24 points. 9 deuces.



An absolute thriller between Djokovic and Brooksby 🎾 pic.twitter.com/gZeJYalkxw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2021

That was the point from where Djokovic started to read Brooksby's change of pace better. The 34-year-old managed to get back his rhythm, which eventually allowed him gain a foothold in the match.

#2 Novak Djokovic's opening set woes recalled his previous slow starts from earlier in the year

Novak Djokovic registered his 25th Grand Slam match win of the season by beating Jenson Brooksby. He is, of course, 25-0 this year, having won all three Slams on offer while also looking good to win the US Open.

However, Djokovic has lost the opening set a whopping eight times in these 25 matches.

The 20-time Major champion lost the opening set against Alexander Zverev (Australian Open), Lorenzo Musetti, Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas (all Roland Garros), and Jack Draper and Matteo Berrettini (both Wimbledon).

Djokovic responds to an Andy Roddick tweet from his match. 😂



(🎥: @usopen) pic.twitter.com/7pyaMMzs3Y — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 7, 2021

At the US Open, the Serb has dropped the opener against Kei Nishikori and Jenson Brooksby so far.

However, this is increasingly looking like a positive statistic for the Serb, given that he manages to produce a stellar comeback every time he goes down early in a match.

#3 Novak Djokovic goes joint third for most match-wins at the US Open, tying Andre Agassi

Novak Djokovic celebrates a point against Brooksby

Novak Djokovic won his 79th match at the US Open by beating Jenson Brooksby. He is now level with two-time champion Andre Agassi, who also has 79 wins to his name at Flushing Meadows.

The Serb needs three more wins to equal Roger Federer's tally of 82 wins. Needless to say, Djokovic will equal this feat should he manage to complete the Calendar Slam.

However, the World No. 1 would still be some way off from table-topper Jimmy Connors, who holds the record for most match-wins at the US Open with 98.

