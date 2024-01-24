After reaching the semifinals at the 2024 Australian Open, Dayana Yastremska revealed her plans of releasing new music.

Entering as a qualifier, Yastremska made history at the Melbourne Open by becoming the first Ukrainian semifinalist ever. She secured her spot in the semis after defeating Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Yastremska's win placed her among an elite group of only five qualifiers in the Open Era to reach the last four in a Major. She is only the second qualifier to accomplish this feat at the Australian Open, following in the footsteps of Christine Dorey, who achieved the milestone back in 1978.

During her post-match press conference, Yastremska announced her plans to release new music following the conclusion of the Melbourne Slam. She released her debut single, 'Thousands of Me,' followed by a dance track, 'Favourite Track,' during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The 23-year-old revealed that her upcoming song, which she is planning to release in February, will feature the voices of three people hailing from three different countries.

"You know, there is many things that I like to do (smiling). I like singing, yes, but I will say it's a little bit past. But in February I hope that one new song will come out. It's not just mine. It's gonna be three of us, three different countries, that we, you know, got together and we made a nice song," Dayana Yastremska said.

"I'm not going to talk much about it. You're going to hear it soon, I hope. I like modeling, I like fashion, I like philosophy, and I like many things to do. But I don't have much time for it," she added.

Dayana Yastremska: "It's nice to make a history"

Dayana Yastremska at the 2024 Australian Open

At the same press conference, Dayana Yastremska also discussed her becoming the second qualifier to reach the semifinals at the Australian Open since 1978. She stated that it was "nice" to do something new for her and her generation and also expressed her happiness in reaching her first ever Major semifinals.

"It's nice to make a history. It's something new for me and for my generation (smiling) because the last time it happened it was a long time ago. I wasn't born yet. It's nice. I'm really happy to be in my first semifinals. I was a little bit nervous, but at the same time tired," Yastremska said.

The former World No. 21 said that she was "emotional" after reaching the last four. She admitted that she had not set any specific goals for herself prior to the start of the tournament, but was pleased with the outcome.

"I think I was a little bit too emotional. I wasn't really putting the goal, you know, to go quarters, fourth round, semis or whatever. I was just trying to enjoy playing here," she added.

Yastremska will either face Qinwen Zheng or Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinal for a spot in the championship match of the 2024 Australian Open.