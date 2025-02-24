"3 years of unimaginable pain, loss and destruction"- Elina Svitolina sends emotional message on Russian invasion of Ukraine's 3rd anniversary

Elina Svitolina sent out a touching message to fellow compatriots as three years passed since the commencement of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She expressed her gratitude towards the soldiers who fought to keep the country standing and all the people who stood by Ukraine during the war.

The country has been at war with Russia since the year 2022 after they intruded in an attempt to 'protect the people.' It led to numerous loss of lives and led to one of the biggest humanitarian crises.

The Ukrainian tennis star took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an emotional message, highlighting the sacrifices the people of her country showed in a battle of resilience. She also stated that Ukraine will continue their fight with strength and won't resign to the Russians.

"Today marks three years since russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Three years of unimaginable pain, loss, and destruction. Three years of unwavering resilience, courage, and unity," she wrote.

"Despite all the suffering, Ukraine stands strong. Our people continue to fight-not just for our land, but for our right to exist, for our democracy, for our future. he bravery of our soldiers, the determination of our citizens, and the unbreakable will of our nation inspire the world every single day," she added.

Elina Svitolina has never hesitated to show her support for her country. She made a statement last year during Wimbledon after another one of Russia's brutal attacks on the Ukrainians.

Elina Svitolina makes statement at Wimbledon by wearing black ribbon

Elina Svitolina with a black ribbon at the Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina wore a black ribbon to her match against Wang Xinyu in the 2024 Wimbledon championships to show solidarity with the victims after Russia bombed a children’s hospital in Kyiv at that time.

After defeating her Chinese opponent, Svitolina dedicated her win to the Ukrainians who had lost their lives to Russian brutality.

At the post-match interview, she said:

"It was a good performance from my side today. It’s a very difficult day today for Ukrainian people. It was not easy to focus today on the match. Since the morning it’s very difficult to read the news."

The tournament had to relax its long-withstanding all-white dress code to accommodate the tennis star's way of showing awareness about the situation that Ukraine was going through at that time.

