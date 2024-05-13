5 controversial handshake moments in tennis in light of Russia-Ukraine war ft. Aryna Sabalenka & Elina Svitolina

Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina have both been involved in some dramatic handshake moments on the tennis court related to the Russia-Ukraine war. Ever since the political unrest between the two countries broke out, Ukrainian players have refused to shake hands with their counterparts from Russia and Belarus.

Elina Svitolina said in 2023 that the no-handshake practice started with Ukraine's government officials during meetings with the Russian government. The former WTA Finals champion said that she was standing for her country and was trying to give a good spirit to the people who were fighting for it.

"Well, you know, it started, you know, with the government, Ukrainian government, that went, you know, to the meetings also with the Russian government. They were against shaking the hands because they're not sharing the same values, obviously, and what it's doing, what the Russians doing to our country," Svitolina said in one of her post-match press conferences at the 2023 French Open.

"So that's why it follows. We are Ukrainians, we all unite for one goal, for the goal of winning this war, and we do everything what is on regarding this topic, you know. So I'm Ukrainian. I'm standing for my country. I'm doing everything possible in the way to support, to give a good spirit for the men, for the women who are right now in the front line who are fighting for our land, for our country," she added.

Over the past couple of years, there have been several instances where Ukrainian players refused to indulge in post-match handshakes with their Russian counterparts. On that note, let's take a look at a few such instances.

#5. Marta Kostyuk and Varvara Gracheva- ATX Open 2023

Marta Kostyuk won the first title of her young career at the 2023 ATX Open by defeating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the final. Seeded eighth at the tournament, she dropped just one set en route to her triumph.

After converting Championship point, am emotional Kostyuk fell to her knees. The Ukrainian then walked towards the net and gestured towards Gracheva, thus indicating that there would not be any handshake.

Apart from the absence of a handshake, both players had separate photoshoots after the trophy presentation.

#4. Marta Kostyuk and Victoria Azarenka- US Open 2022

Victoria Azarenka and Marta Kostyuk locked horns just once, which was in the second round of the 2022 US Open. The Ukrainian entered the match at the back of a straight-set win over Mayar Sherif while the Belarusian had to overcome Ashlyn Krueger in three sets.

Azarenka did well to beat Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 and book her place in the third round of the tournament. After the match, both players approached the net and the Belarusian offered a handshake. However, Kostyuk didn't do the same and instead went for a racket tap.

Speaking about the incident, Azarenka said in her post-match press conference that she wasn't surprised and that she could not force anyone to shake her hand

"Well, I wasn't surprised. I don't believe that making a big deal out of it is important. I always shake hands with my opponents. I had the same situation with Yastremska in Washington. It is what it is. I just move on. I cannot force anybody to shake my hand. It's their decision. How did it make me feel? It's not the most important thing in the world right now," the Belarusian said.

#3. Aryna Sabalenka and Marta Kostyuk- French Open 2023

The first-round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Marta Kostyuk at the 2023 French Open was a pretty straightforward one, with the Belarusian winning 6-3, 6-2 to book her place in the second round.

After the match, Aryna Sabalenka went towards the net but Marta Kostyuk walked past her without shaking her hand. The Ukrainian was later booed by the Paris crowd as she walked off court.

Kostyuk reiterated her stance on not shaking the hands of her opponents from Russia and Belarus in her post-match press conference.

"I said that I will not do it, and I don't know why people think I'll suddenly change my mind," the Ukrainian said.

Kostyuk also said that while she did not expect the reaction from the crowd, they should be embarrassed.

"What happened today, I have to say, I didn't expect it. I did not, but I have no reaction to it. People should be honestly embarrassed, but this is not my call," she said.

#2. Yelyzaveta Kotliar and Vlada Mincheva- Australian Open 2024

16-year-old Yelyzaveta Kotliar was involved in a highly controversial moment during the 2024 Australian Open. The Ukrainian faced Russia's Vlada Mincheva in the first round of the girls' singles event and the latter won 6-2, 6-4.

After the match, Kotliar shook hands with Mincheva, a move that did not go down well with many, including the Ukrainian Tennis Federation. The 16-year-old eventually went on to apologise for the incident.

#1. Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina- French Open 2023

Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina locked horns in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open, with the Belarusian winning 6-4, 6-4. After the match, Sabalenka came to the net and was waiting for Svitolina, who just walked past her without shaking her hand. The Ukrainian was later booed by the crowd for this.

Speaking after the match,Elina Svitolina said that she did not know why Aryna Sabalenka was waiting since she was clear regarding her stance about handshakes.

"I don't know, to be fair, what she was waiting, because my statements were clear enough about the handshake. Secondly, no, it was quite expected. I was expecting that. Whoever in this situation loses, I guess, gets booed, so I was expecting that. It was not a surprise for me," Elina Svitolina said in her post-match press conference.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2023 after beating the Ukrainian. Here, she was beaten by eventual runner-up Karolina Muchova.