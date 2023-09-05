4 Black American players reach quarterfinals of Grand Slam for first time in Open Era at US Open 2023, ft. Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton

Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Madison Keys have rewritten history by becoming the first four Black Americans in the Open Era since 1968 to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2023 US Open.

In the event's Round of 16, Shelton squared off against compatriot Tommy Paul on Sunday, September 3. The 20-year-old defeated Paul 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and 50 minutes to become the youngest American since Andy Roddick (2002) to book a quarterfinal spot.

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe locked horns with Rinky Hijikata in the fourth round of the New York Major. The World No. 10 overpowered the Aussie with a straight-set victory, concluding their meet with a score of 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Last year, Tiafoe became the first Black American man since Arthur Ashe in 1972 to reach the US Open semifinal. The 25-year-old currently awaits his quarterfinal contest against fellow American Ben Shelton on Tuesday, September 5.

In the women's category, Coco Gauff reached the last-eight stage after triumphing over Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. This made her the first American teenager to reach consecutive quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams.

The No. 6 seed is scheduled to take on Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday, September 5, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for a place in the semifinals.

Madison Keys, on the other hand, upset third seed Jessica Pegula, registering a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory over her compatriot in the fourth-round matchup. She will face reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals.

"It's just really exciting tennis for America" - Coco Gauff elated after four Americans reach US Open 2023 QF

Coco Gauff at the US Open

Coco Gauff recently expressed her delight after four Black Americans reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

In a post-match press conference after registering a victory over Caroline Wozniacki, the 19-year-old spoke highly of the competition between the American male players.

"[The wave of energy right now] it's really great. I was so happy. Obviously, I know Tommy really well, too. But I was really happy for Ben's win. Especially they played each other in Australia, so it's nice to just see the competitiveness between the countrymen and us all doing well," Coco Gauff said.

She further dispensed her opinion on the rousing American tennis and hoped for fans to share her sentiments.

"It's just really exciting tennis for America. I hope that the fans are excited, are as happy with it," Gauff said.