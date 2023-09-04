Coco Gauff has expressed her happiness at five Americans reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

In the men's singles, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz have made it to the last eight, defeating Rinky Hijikata, Tommy Paul and Dominic Stricker, respectively, in the Round of 16. This is the first time three Americans have made it this far in New York since Andre Agassi, James Blake and Robby Ginepri in 2005.

In the women's singles, Gauff defeated Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round to book her spot in the quarterfinals. The feat makes her the first American teenager to reach back-to-back quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams.

The 19-year-old will be joined by at least one more compatriot in the last eight as the American duo of Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula are set to face off on Monday. Peyton Stearns also remains in contention for a quarterfinal berth, with the 21-year-old scheduled to face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova later on the same day.

At a press conference after her win against Wozniacki, Gauff spoke positively about how the American men's circuit has become a competitive space.

"[The wave of energy right now] it's really great. I was so happy. Obviously I know Tommy really well, too. But I was really happy for Ben's win. Especially they played each other in Australia, so it's nice to just see the competitiveness between the countrymen and us all doing well," she said.

"Yeah, with Ben and Frances winning guarantees a person in the semi. With Jess and Maddie playing, it guarantees a person in the quarters," Gauff added.

The World No. 6 further opined that American tennis is exciting currently and hoped that fans shared her sentiments.

"It's just really exciting tennis for America. I hope that the fans are excited, are as happy with it," Gauff expressed.

"She's hot or cold, to be honest" - Coco Gauff gears up for Jelena Ostapenko in US Open 2023 QFs

Jelena Ostapenko in action at the 2023 US Open.

Jelena Ostapenko registered one of the shock wins of the 2023 US Open when she ended Iga Swiatek's title defence in New York.

On Sunday, Ostapenko came from a set down to defeat the World No. 1 in one hour and 48 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. With her 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win, the Latvian has extended her head-to-head record against the Pole to 4-0.

With Coco Gauff locked 1-1 in her prior meetings with Ostapenko, the American spoke about how the World No. 21 is an unpredictable player to face on the court.

"With Jelena, she's a striker, ball-striker. I lost to her in Australian Open this year. She's hot or cold, to be honest. Same thing, honestly. Just staying in the match. I might get some more free points with her. Maybe not. Maybe she'll hit so many winners," Gauff explained.

The winner of the match between Gauff and Ostepenko will face either Sorana Cîrstea or Karolina Muchova in the semifinals.