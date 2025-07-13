4 Carlos Alcaraz streaks Jannik Sinner ended in Wimbledon 2025 final

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final. The World No. 1 earned his maiden grasscourt Major and, in the process, denied the World No. 2 a third consecutive title at SW19.

Ad

On Sunday, July 13, two-time defending champion Alcaraz attempted to defeat the World No. 1 in a Grand Slam final for the second time in just over a month's time. At the French Open, Sinner let slip a two-set lead; however, at Wimbledon, he came back from a set down to register a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Alcaraz had been in solid form in the past few months, and it showed in the several streaks he had acquired. However, Sinner's Wimbledon triumph broke four of them.

Ad

Trending

Jannik Sinner breaks Carlos Alcaraz's 24-match winning streak

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Alcaraz carried an astonishing 24-match winning streak into Center Court, running from April to July 2025. This streak encompassed titles at Rome, Roland Garros (where he conquered Sinner in five sets), the Queen’s Club, and early rounds at Wimbledon.

Ad

It showcased his unparalleled consistency across clay and grass surfaces. Sinner’s win not only ended the streak but also marked one of his most impressive championship performances of the year.

Alcaraz's 20-match Wimbledon run broken by Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz had remained undefeated at Wimbledon since 2022, racking up an unprecedented 20-match win streak over three years, including back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

His clean sheet included dominant wins over Novak Djokovic in both previous finals. Jannik Sinner’s win shattered this streak in dramatic fashion, preventing Alcaraz from joining a short and elite list of men in the Open Era to claim a third straight Wimbledon crown.

Ad

Sinner's Wimbledon crown puts a stop to Alcaraz's 18-match winning streak on grass

Alcaraz with the HSBC Championships trophy - Source: Getty

Across grass-court events, since Wimbledon last year, Alcaraz was 18-0. That run included his Wimbledon title and this year's title in Queen's. This flawless grass form earned him a 90% career win rate on grass surfaces.

Ad

Sinner’s breakthrough win demonstrates that even the most dominant streaks can be halted by mental toughness and tactical precision. Alcaraz looked out of ideas in front of the World No. 1 even after his exceptional grass-court streak.

Jannik Sinner finally beats Carlos Alcaraz after losing to him 5 times consecutively

Carlos Alcaraz hadn’t lost to Jannik Sinner in five consecutive meetings. They included the semifinals at Indian Wells and the French Open last year, and the finals at the 2024 China Open, the 2025 Italian Open, and the 2025 French Open. The Spaniard turned a previous 3-4 deficit into an 8-4 lead.

The Wimbledon final, though, was Sinner's third Grand Slam final this year and his first win against Alcaraz since 2023, securing a hard-fought first Major victory on grass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More