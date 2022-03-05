4 longest active streaks of winning at least one Slam/WTA 1000 title a year, featuring Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek

The WTA Tour has sprung the most improbable Grand Slam and Tour-level champions in recent years. Naomi Osaka's improbable triumph at the 2018 US Open over Serena Williams comes to mind. More improbable was Emma Raducanu-Leylah Fernandez's final at last year's US Open or Barbora Krejcikova's Roland Garros triumph, examples are plenty

That said, a few players have maintained a level of consistency over the period and have lifted at least one big title every year. To start with, the most recetnt Grand Slam winner, Ashleigh Barty, also won a Major title last year—the Wimbledon Championships.

Only three players—Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka—have longer active streaks of having at least one Grand Slam/WTA 1000 title every year.

Swiatek's streak goes back to her 2020 Roland Garros triumph. The youngster has managed to back that performance up by lifting the Italian Open trophy last year and winning in Qatar just last week. Both tournaments were WTA 1000 events.

Sabalenka has won at least one WTA 1000 title for four consecutive years.

At the top of the list, however, are Sabalenka and Osaka, who have won on the biggest of stages for four consecutive years.

Back-to-back titles in Wuhan (2018 and 2019) and wins over Petra Kvitova in the 2020 Qatar Open final and Barty in the 2021 Madrin Open final mean that the Belarusian has won a WTA 1000 title every year since 2018.

Osaka's streak is all the more impressive as four of her six titles in the category have been Grand Slams. The Japanese player's streak goes back to her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the 2018 US Open—where she famously beat Serena Williams.

The former World No. 1 has since lifted another US Open title (2020) and two Australian Open titles (2019 and 2021). To add to that, Osaka also triumphed at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open and 2019 Beijing Open.

Juan Ignacio Astaburuaga @jiastaburuagac



4 > Osaka*

4 > Sabalenka*

3 > Świątek

2 > Barty



*Could get to 5 this year There are only 4 active streaks of consecutive years winning at least one big title (Grand Slam/WTA 1000):4 >Osaka*4 >Sabalenka*3 >Świątek2 >Barty*Could get to 5 this year There are only 4 active streaks of consecutive years winning at least one big title (Grand Slam/WTA 1000):4 > 🇯🇵Osaka*4 > 🇧🇾Sabalenka*3 > 🇵🇱Świątek2 > 🇦🇺Barty*Could get to 5 this year

Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenks could extend their streak to five at the Sunshine Double

Naomi Osaka will return to tennis action at the BNP Paribas Open.

Ahead of the 2022 Sunshine Double, both Osaka and Sabalenka find themselves with a chance to extend their active streaks to five.

For Naomi Osaka in particular, the BNP Paribas Open holds extra significance as this is where she lifted her first WTA 1000 crown—back in 2018, defeating Daria Kasatkina in the final.

The Japanese player hasn't had the best start to the 2022 season and comes into the tournament at a lowly world ranking of 82. She has also only played a handful of matches, but will be hopeful of rediscovering her best tennis at a venue where she has had a fair bit of success in the past.

Osaka was given a wildcard into the tournament, where the field is being led by World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova in the absence of Barty.

