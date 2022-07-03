4 players to make the second week of every Grand Slam this year ft. Rafael Nadal and Amanda Anisimova

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has successfully made it into the second week of Wimbledon this year after dispatcing Lorenzo Sonego in the third round. With the win, Nadal joins an elusive list of players to make it to the second week of all three Majors this year.

With Wimbledon approaching its second week, the players who have successfully made it thus far will feel the confidence to go and win the title.

Avoiding an upset is the primary focus for the big-hitters in the first week of a Grand Slam. With that said, there are only four players on tour who have managed to pull this off and reach the second week of all three Majors this year.

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates22 Players to make 2nd week at every slam this year:

Nadal

Sinner

Anisimova

Mertens Players to make 2nd week at every slam this year:NadalSinnerAnisimovaMertens

#1. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal in action in Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is in pursuit of a Calendar Grand Slam this year after winning the first two Majors of the year. Rafael Nadal has already seen off the likes of Francisco Cerundolo, Ričardas Berankis and Lorenzo Sonego in his opening three matches and will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the last 16.

Rafael Nadal hasn't always had the happiest of endings at SW19 in his illustrious career. But having managed to get into the second week of the tournament, Rafael Nadal will certainly fancy his chances of winning his third Wimbledon later this month.

#2. Amanda Anisimova

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Amanda Anisimova made the fourth round of both the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year. However, her tournament ended on both occasions at that point. The American lost to Ashleigh Barty at the Australian Open and Leylah Fernandez at Roland Garros.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros Amanda Anisimova scores a huge win against the Roland-Garros finalist Coco Gauff!



#Wimbledon Amanda Anisimova scores a huge win against the Roland-Garros finalist Coco Gauff! 🇺🇸 Amanda Anisimova scores a huge win against the Roland-Garros finalist Coco Gauff! #Wimbledon https://t.co/XWkb7An9tO

The young American has looked formidable at SW19 this year. The 20th seed beat French Open finalist Coco Gauff in the fourth round and successfully made it to the second week of the tournament. Next up for Anisimova is Harmony Tan, who beat Serena Williams in her opening match.

#3. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner in action at Wimbledon

Considered one of the future faces of the sport, Jannik Sinner has had a consistent run at the Grand Slams this year. The Italian reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. Sinner reached the fourth round of the French Open where he retired hurt against Andrey Rublev.

Sinner has already seen off the likes of Stan Wawrinka and John Isner in two of his opening three matches at SW19 this year. The rising star dropped just one set in those two matches and will now go up against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round of the tournament.

#4. Elise Mertens

Mertens in action against Angelique Kerber

Elise Mertens is one of only four players in the sport to make it to the second week of all three Majors this year. Like Anisimova, the Belgian made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open and the French Open, upon which her tournament ended at the hands of Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff respectively.

Elise Mertens @elise_mertens 🤩

th round!!

All the emotions today

Thank you for all the support, the atmosphere was amazing! th round!! @Wimbledon All the emotions todayThank you for all the support, the atmosphere was amazing! 🤯🍀✨🤩💚😃 4️⃣th round!! @WimbledonAll the emotions today 💫Thank you for all the support, the atmosphere was amazing! ❤️ https://t.co/Ey4xzADX8L

Mertens beat Angelique Kerber in straight sets to make the second week of SW19. Up next for the Belgian is third seed Ons Jabeur in the fourth round.

