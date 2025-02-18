4 shocking results from Dubai Tennis Championships Day 3 ft. Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin & others

Day 3 of the Dubai Tennis Championships featured all the second-round matches (round of 32) and it was packed with drama, as the tournament delivered some stunning results. Fans were treated to epic battles, marathon matches, and unexpected exits, leaving the draw wide open.

All the top three seeds and the defending champion, Jasmine Paolini were in action on day three. Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, entered the next round by securing a victory over Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets (6-3, 6-4). Iga Swiatek defeated the former World No. 1, Victoria Azarenka in a dominating fashion with the set scores being 6-0, 6-2. Paolini, the fourth seed and the defending champion also cruised to the next round after her victory over Eva Lys in straight sets (6-2, 7-5).

A tournament favorite, Coco Gauff, the third seed, suffered a shocking defeat against her compatriot, McCartney Kessler. While Elina Svitolina’s hope to make a comeback was destroyed in a thriller match, rising stars Linda Noskova and Clara Tauson made their presence felt with bold performances. The 2020 Australian Open Champion, Sofia Kenin made a great comeback by showcasing resilience and focus in a match that could have gone either way.

Here’s a breakdown of the four most shocking results from day three:

#1 Coco Gauff's startling loss to McCartney Kessler

McCartney Kessler at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, the World No. 3, a firm favorite heading into the tournament, suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of World No. 53 McCartney Kessler. Gauff, known for her remarkable court coverage and aggressive gameplay, struggled to find her rhythm against Kessler's consistent and strategic play.

Kessler dictated the match tempo from the beginning with precise shot placements and fierce counter-attack. Even though Gauff fought hard, it was simply not her day as she ultimately succumbed to defeat in straight sets, 4-6, 5-7. While the match statistics do not show a significant difference between the two players, Kessler was persistent during rallies and made some clean winners.

Additionally, Kessler's net gameplay was on a fine display. This defeat marks an unexpected early exit for the World No. 3. On the other hand, Kessler celebrates the biggest win of her career so far. The 25-year-old will face the 14th seed, Karolina Muchova in the third round (round of 16).

#2 Sofia Kenin survives a marathon against Marta Kostyuk

Sofia Kenin at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, demonstrated resilience in a thrilling match against Marta Kostyuk. The encounter was a test of endurance and mental toughness, lasting over three hours and featuring two tiebreaks.

The match was incredibly tight, with the difference between the two players coming down to just a single point. Kenin edged out Kostyuk’s 123 points with 124 points. Despite Kostyuk's powerful serving, it was Kenin’s clinical defense and tactical composure that ultimately made the difference.

Despite losing the first set 5-7, Kenin did not lose her composure and fought back hard to clinch the second set in a grueling tiebreak of 7-6 (7). The decider led to another dramatic tiebreak, with both players refusing to give up. Eventually, Kenin sealed the victory in the third-set tiebreak, 7-6 (5). The win is a testament to the fighting spirit Kenin has as she aims to climb up past her current World No. 56 ranking to join the likes of the top seeds. The American will have to meet the defending champion of the tournament, Paolini in the next round.

#3 Linda Noskova outlasts Diana Shnaider in a three-set battle

Linda Noskova at the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

The clash between the prodigies, Linda Noskova and Diana Shnaider lived up to the hype, as both rising stars delivered a high-intensity match that showcased their immense potential. Noskova emerged victorious in a three-set battle with the set scores being 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-3.

The Czech hit a staggering number of sixteen aces in the match which proved to be lethal for Shnaider. Whenever Noskova was in crunch moments, she released the pressure with an ace.

The first set saw Noskova edging Shnaider in a dramatic and lengthy tiebreak, while Shnaider fought back to claim the second. However, Noskova raised her game in the decider and completely dominated her opponent using her aggressive baseline play. This hard-fought win solidifies Noskova’s reputation as one of the brightest young talents in women’s tennis allowing her to further make a deep run in the tournament among the top players, as she is often referred to as the ‘Giant Killer’. The 20-year-old will meet the fifth seed, Jessica Pegula in the next fixture.

#4 Clara Tauson upsets Elina Svitolina in a thriller

Clara Tauson at the WTA 500 Upper Austria Ladies Linz - Source: Getty

In one of the most dramatic matches of the day, Clara Tauson defeated two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina in a grueling three-set encounter. Tauson, known for her powerful groundstrokes and fearless approach, edged past Svitolina 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Both the players were at the top of their slicing game, as they hit several slice winners. After losing the first set, Svitolina was even trailing in the second set but came back from being 1-3 down to take the set 6-3. But the Ukrainian failed to hold her nerves in important moments and lost both the tiebreakers against Tauson.

For the former World No. 3, this loss marks a significant setback in her comeback journey, while Tauson’s victory further establishes her as a player capable of taking down big names. The Danish player will face the top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the next round.

