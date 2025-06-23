4 years after making history, Emma Raducanu reveals how Carlos Alcaraz's "breakout" success helped her win US Open as a qualifier

Emma Raducanu recently opened up about how Carlos Alcaraz's success helped her earn a historic US Open win in 2021. Both athletes are set to play as a pair in the 2025 US Open doubles match later this year.

Alcaraz was last seen in action at the Queens Club, where he reached the final round. He squared off against Jiri Lehecka and bagged the victory with a score of 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2. Following this win, he is preparing for the Wimbledon Open. On the other hand, after a quarterfinal finish at the HSBC Championships, Raducanu is slated to compete at the Lexus Eastbourne Open as a warm-up match for Wimbledon.

Amid these preparations, the Brit sat for an interview where she revealed how Alcaraz's performance at the 2021 US Open helped her become the first male or female qualifier to win the tournament's title. She said:

"And I remember he was always playing the day before me and I was playing like the second day of the round. And I would see him win and then I would have motivation to win and get myself into that position too."

Talking about Alcaraz's performance at the US Open, she added:

"And I remember he beat Stef (Tsitsipas) in the third round and it was like a big win, his breakout kind of win on a big stage and it was really cool to kind of, I guess, go through that tournament together and then I kept going through the US Open, but we were staying in touch for the whole time and yeah, it's nice."

Raducanu made an appearance at the semi-final round of the Queens Club to support her future US Open doubles partner, Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz made his feelings known bout Emma Raducanu visiting him at the Queens Club

Emma Raducanu made an appearance at the HSBC Championships' semi-final round to cheer Carlos Alcaraz. She was supporting him from the stands; however, the Spaniard wasn't aware of her visit.

He opened up about it in the post-match interview, where he revealed that he got to know about her appearance through social media and said that he was glad that she came.

"I saw on social media she came up to watch my match. I'm just glad. I mean, I was focused on the match. I didn't see her afterwards. I am just glad that she came to support me, to watch my match. Yeah, I think it was great having her in the stands," Alcaraz said (via Express).

Following this, he stated that he might also visit and cheer for the Brit in one of her matches ahead of the 2025 US Open.

"It depends on the schedule, obviously," he added. "I have practices. I have matches. Yeah, I would love to, yeah, if I have time, if I'm at the club or I don't have anything else to do, yeah, I would love to come and watch her. I'm watching her matches from the TV every time that I can. So watching her for real could be fun."

Ahead of the Queens Club victory, Carlos Alcaraz also lifted the French Open trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner.

