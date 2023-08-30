Venus Williams unexpectedly predicting astronomical success for Greet Minnen in the future after their first-round clash at the 2023 US Open has left tennis fans perplexed.

Williams' 24th appearance at the US Open ended in a first-round exit after Minnen secured a 6-1, 6-1 victory in one hour and 13 minutes. The loss marked the American's second consecutive opening-round exit at Flushing Meadows.

Following her defeat, Williams commended Minnen for her impressive performance, highlighting the Belgian's consistent ability to execute challenging shots.

"I mean, I think first I have to give credit to my opponent. I mean, there wasn't a shot she couldn't make. Even when I hit really amazing shots, she just hit a winner or a dropshot, so...I don't think I played badly. I think it was just one of those days where it's just unlucky," she said in her post-match press conference.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion went as far as to say that if Minnen sustains her current level of play, she has the potential to claim the World No. 1 ranking or even win a Grand Slam.

"I really have to give credit to her. It was just incredible, honestly. I mean, if she can play like that, you imagine that she can be in the top 10 or perhaps No. 1 or maybe win a Grand Slam, something like that, if she can play at this level," she added.

Several fans were taken aback by the former World No. 1's bold prediction, leading one fan to label the 43-year-old "childish" for her remarks.

"43 years old acting childish idk man what's the point of this," a fan commented.

"What's the point of saying this actually," another fan chimed in.

One user jokingly expressed their appreciation for Williams' "delusion."

"SHE'S NOT FR SJSJSJS. I stan the delusion," the user posted.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado also reacted to Venus Williams' comments.

"Venus... no," he wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Venus Williams: "I typically haven't played after the US Open for a number of years now, I may reconsider that"

Venus Williams at the 2023 US Open

Following her defeat, Venus Williams hinted at a departure from her regular tour schedule this year, as she considered taking part in a few events after the US Open.

"I typically haven't really played after the US Open for a number of years now. I may reconsider that this year because my year didn't go the way, in any way, shape or form, that I thought it would go," she stated.

The American also lamented the unfortunate fall she suffered during her first-round clash against Elina Svitolina at the Wimbledon Championships, which had exacerbated her knee injury.

"I was really getting good momentum into Wimbledon. That fall really kind of threw me for a loop for the summer. I don't know. I might. But I don't know what I'll do this fall. Definitely too soon to say," she added.

Williams' defeat to Greet Minnen marked the 100th US Open match of her career and the 356th career Grand Slam match overall. Only her sister Serena Williams has played more (423) Grand Slam matches in the Open Era.

