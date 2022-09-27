"Nice fit but what are you pointing at"- Coco Gauff hilariously reviews her brother's pictures

The 18-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff has accomplished a lot on the court at such a young age, including reaching the 2022 French Open final and holding the No. 1 doubles ranking.

In addition to her unwavering love and passion for tennis, Gauff is also passionate about Tiktok videos. The American has been outspoken about how much she adores TikTok, and she frequently uploads videos there as well.

As per a recent TikTok video that surfaced on Twitter earlier today, Coco Gauff was seen reviewing her baby brother's pictures. She basically rated the pictures on a scale of 1 to 10 with hilarious captions.

The 2022 French Open runner-up also recently chastised an Instagram user for making a derogatory comment about her.

"You got time to dress like a clown but not bag any Grand Slams? Hahaha. And people really thought you were the next Serena," the user commented.

To which Coco Gauff replied with:

"You got time to comment bs like a clown and not get a job? Hahaha. And you really thought you ate. That's why nobody hits yo line GOOFY. Thx for the follow back tho. Get off the couch and touch some grass. Meat riding and hating is an illness. I hope you get well soon."

Coco Gauff's performance in the 2022 US Open

Coco Gauff was having a fairytale run at the 2022 US Open. In the first three rounds of her campaign, she defeated Leolia Jeanjean, Elena Gabriela Ruse, and Madison Keys with ease. She then defeated Zhang Shuai in the fourth round before Caroline Garcia ended her run in the quarterfinals.

The American youngster stated she was proud of herself for her performance in the New York Major after a dismal showing at the 2022 Cincinnati Open in a press conference following her defeat.

"I mean, I don't know, for me it's hard to balance being proud and being disappointed," Gauff said, adding, "So I think I'm learning more to not be so much disappointed in myself. Really I'm just proud of how I was able to come through this week. After everything that happened in Cincinnati, I didn't tell anyone, but I didn't think it was going to be that good of a tournament for me."

"I think it was good I was able to bounce back. I really proved to myself mentally that I can come out of these tough situations and do it. First quarterfinal, too, at the US Open, so there's a lot to be proud of. But, like I said, definitely disappointed. I think it makes me want to work even harder. I feel like I know what I have to do," the American added further.

