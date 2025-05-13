5 players who can hire Andy Murray as Brit parts ways with Novak Djokovic ft. Emma Raducanu, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic shared the shocking news of him parting ways with his contemporary-turned-coach, Andy Murray, on May 13, 2025. With two Major tournaments approaching soon, the tennis stars, who are on a hunt for coaches, will have their eyes on the 37-year-old.

Ad

The Brit has been a part of his coaching team since the end of November last year and has guided the Serb in their partnership of six months. He has played a notable role in the 24-time Grand Slam Champion's rise to the top 4 in this year's Australian Open and later in his Miami Open run.

Djokovic showed appreciation to the former World No. 1 via a post on his social media.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together 🙏," he posted.

Ad

Murray had described in an interview with the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2022, how he desired to coach some well-known faces.

"Female player would be Emma [Raducanu] and male players would be between [Carlos] Alcaraz, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and Jack Draper," he said. (0:35 onwards)

Based on the current coaching situation, here's a list of 5 tennis players who can bag Andy Murray to join their coaching team:

Ad

5 tennis players who could turn to Andy Murray

#5. Jack Draper

Jack Draper photographed at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Jack Draper, who shares a friendly relationship with compatriot Andy Murray, has often expressed his appreciation for the 3-time Grand Slam while he was coaching Djokovic. Last year, after his win in Stuttgart, Murray had also inspired him, saying that the sky should be the limit for him while also advising him to aim higher.

Ad

In addition to this, since the former tennis pro had also expressed his desire to spend time with his family post-retirement, it will also be a beneficial option to coach someone from the same country. Even though Draper is currently with James Trotman and has been having a positive run since their partnership in 2021, the Brit might still be considered for this role due to the close relationship that the two share.

Ad

#4. Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina photographed at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina has been going through a tumultuous time with a controversy that surfaced earlier this year concerning coach Stefano Vukov. Some disturbing details about the Kazakh's dependent relationship with Vukov emerged that shocked the tennis world and led to him being banned for one year.

Ad

This gives her an opportunity to bring in Andy Murray, who will not only provide him with necessary guidance but also help her break away from the toxic practice with her now-ex-coach. Even though she was spotted with Vukov after his ban, it will be a beneficial option for the tennis star to opt for the Brit who can help her improve her game with a better mental space.

#3. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek photographed at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek, who faced an untimely exit from her Italian Open campaign, has also been struggling to rise to her former glory after serving a one-month-long ban last year after testing positive for a banned substance, Trimetazidine, twice in March 2024. She has also been without a coach since her split with Wim Fissette last year in October.

Ad

Adding Andy Murray to her coaching team might help her revive her failing form and help her overturn her trophyless run this season, owing to the Brit's experience and familiarity with various surfaces. The duo had also shown appreciation for each other with Murray publicly admitting how the Pole is his favourite player to watch.

#2. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas has not been able to make a significant mark in his 2025 campaign except for his triumph at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. His rollercoaster ride entailed early exits and inconsistency throughout this season. This could stem from the split with his father and coach Apostolos Tsitsipas in August 2024.

Ad

Currently, he is being coached by Dimitris Chatzinikolaou, but is looking for options to better his form. Andy Murray can step in and allow his expertise to provide the Greek with stability and, hence, regain his form. However, there have been speculations around him being in talks with Djokovic's former coach, Goran Ivanisevic. However, the reports haven't been confirmed by Tsitsipas yet.

#1. Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the Italian Open 2025- Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has been struggling to find a permanent coach since her split with Nick Cadavay earlier this year. Currently, she is trying to work things out with the former coach of Andy Murray, Mark Petchey, but hasn't been able to find her grip on any of her campaigns this year.

Even though she has expressed comfort in this arrangement, it is imperative that the Brit settles with a coach to gain consistency over her form and also get better with her returns. Andy Murray will have an opportunity to step in and provide the 2021 US Open champion with his prowess on grass courts, in specific.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis